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Koepka cruises to bogey-free 63 at Byron Nelson

May 21, 2026 06:19 PM
Brooks Koepka shot a 63 at TPC Craig Ranch during Thursday's opening round and enters Friday as the tournament leader after going bogey-free through the first 18 holes of the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

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