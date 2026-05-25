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Should elite PGA Tour players be required to play only Tier 1 events?
May 25, 2026 05:35 PM
The Golf Today crew discussed the PGA Tour’s potential rule which could prevent elite players from competing in tier-2 tournaments.
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