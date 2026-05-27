Skip navigation
SCORES
SCORES
NCAA DI Women’s Championships: Match Play
NCAA DI Women’s Championships: Individual
Charles Schwab Challenge
ShopRite LPGA
Austrian Alpine Open
UNC Health Championship
SCHEDULES
SCHEDULES
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
NEWS
VIDEOS
WATCH
WATCH
Golf Channel LIVE
Golf Channel Schedule
Tournaments and Streams
PODCASTS
PODCASTS
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
NCAA
SCORES
NCAA DI Women’s Championships: Match Play
NCAA DI Women’s Championships: Individual
Charles Schwab Challenge
ShopRite LPGA
Austrian Alpine Open
UNC Health Championship
SCHEDULES
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
NEWS
VIDEOS
WATCH
Golf Channel LIVE
Golf Channel Schedule
Tournaments and Streams
PODCASTS
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Redman reflects on two Korn Ferry wins this season after time off
May 27, 2026 06:57 PM
Doc Redman discussed his time away from golf, his family and his two Korn Ferry wins this season, including the Visit Knoxville Open.
Related Videos
09:59
USGA launches ‘Rules AI’ pilot to provide wider access to regulations and expertise
07:40
Thomas: Driver better now than it was last year
04:15
Don’t mess with Texas: Farah O’Keefe wins 2026 Annika Award
03:20
PGA Tour players react to potential two-tier tournament system and requirements
03:14
Should elite PGA Tour players be required to play only Tier 1 events?
03:14
Can Wyndham Clark win back fans after Byron Nelson win?
03:12
Koepka cruises to bogey-free 63 at Byron Nelson
07:58
Trust the pace: Aaron Rai on how he sank 68-foot putt to seal PGA Championship
01:36
‘Worst golf he’s played in five years': Chamblee on Scheffler
01:22
Scheffler: TPC Craig Ranch more challenging after course renovations
03:41
Every week is a new week in golf: Lottie Woad
04:17
DeChambeau will bounce back from recent major slump: Ryan
04:21
Players getting a feel for TPC Craig Ranch renovations ahead of Byron Nelson
06:55
Twins Matt and Alex Herrmann advance to U.S. Open final qualifying
09:06
U.S. Open final qualifying for Shinnecock is underway
08:32
Rai said winning PGA Championship his way was ‘very, very rewarding’
02:23
Diaz on pin position gripes at PGA: ‘I don’t think Scottie Scheffler was wrong’
03:24
Rai’s authentic approach to the game: ‘So distinctly different’
09:50
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Truist Championship, Round 2
07:07
DeChambeau’s future after LIV Golf: ‘The Tour can go on without him’
03:16
McIlroy: Ryder Cup team is a lot better with Rahm on it
14:20
Rahm: ‘I don’t see many ways out’ of LIV contract
12:42
Shinnecock, purses, the golf ball! Whan talks it all
03:22
What’s it like being a U.S. Open champ? Spaun explains
02:19
‘You can do it, Mommy': Daughter motivates Wie West
03:21
LIV CEO O’Neil asked about future purses, player motivation
06:42
Nelly Korda’s dominance: ‘It’s never been harder to do what she’s doing’
07:01
Examining Trump’s plan to replace three historic public golf courses in D.C.
02:58
Fish on preparing to qualify for the U.S. Open: ‘Sometimes ignorance is bliss’
03:07
Worst case scenarios for Rahm and other LIV Golf players
Latest Clips
03:42
This Stanford team the greatest in NCAA women’s golf history?
08:40
Meet the national champs: Stanford players, coach talk title season
02:05
Stanford coach on fourth national title: ‘It’s actually kind of unthinkable’
02:14
USC coach on falling short to Stanford: ‘We just gave them too many holes early’
10:38
NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championships 2026: Team Match Play Final highlights
01:47
Ganne on winning 2026 National Championship: ‘I was just totally soaking in the moment’
31
Stanford women’s golf clinches fourth national championship over USC
07:43
Winners and losers from revamped Florida swing
01:56
CDW Course Insights: The ‘Horrible Horseshoe’ at Colonial
04:52
Setting the stage for No. 1 vs. No. 2 in NCAA women’s final
03:06
USC takes down Arkansas in semis, advances to women’s NCAA final
06:40
NCAA Golf Highlights: 2026 NCAA Women’s Team Match Play, Semifinals
03:04
Stanford coach on facing USC for title: ‘It’s going to be must-watch TV’
04:08
EMU coach on historic season: ‘They just truly believed we could do something special’
02:39
Ganne, Revuelta lead Stanford to NCAA women’s final
07:17
NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championships 2026: Team Match Play Quarterfinals highlights
02:27
EMU defeats Texas, advances to NCAA semis: ‘Keep breaking hearts and making history’
01:26
Eastern Michigan’s Janea Leovao defeats national champ O’Keefe
03:06
Texas coach Ianello: O’Keefe was a ‘diamond in the rough’
02:45
O’Keefe checks off big goal with women’s NCAA individual title
04:50
O’Keefe’s scramble on No. 14 key to NCAA title: Romine
06:50
NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship highlights 2026: Final round
04:08
UT’s O’Keefe wins individual title at Women’s Golf Championships
01:34
Pepperdine rallies from down six shots, advances to quarterfinals vs. Stanford
01:45
Cinderella from Ypsilanti: Eagles advance in NCAA
05:54
Does Byron Nelson event need a ‘Tier 1' course?
03:57
Brown on securing PGA Tour special temporary status: ‘Pretty cool feeling’
01:55
NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championships 2026: Round 3 highlights
02:22
Scheffler: ‘Keep putting myself in position and things will turn my way’
10:26
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round
Close Ad