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Dr. Gupta on Tiger recovery: 'This will not be a quick fix'
April 1, 2026 01:28 PM
Dr. Vin Gupta, a medical analyst for NBC News and MS NOW, joined Golf Today to discuss Tiger Wood's road to recovery and what is realistic and not realistic for the 15-time major champion.
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