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Korda sisters on traveling together: 'We're so indecisive'

April 2, 2026 09:59 PM
Nelly and Jessica Korda spoke to Golf Channel after playing the opening round of the Aramco Championship together. Nelly finished with an eagle on the 18th hole to creep with in a shot of the lead, while Jessica made one of the most impressive birdies of Thursday at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.
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