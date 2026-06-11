LPGA Highlights: 2026 Dow Championship, Round 1
Check out highlights from the first round of action from the Dow Championship at Midland Country Club.
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Nelly introduces ‘Team Legally Blonde’ on IG
Nelly introduces 'Team Legally Blonde' on IG
Fresh off her U.S. Women's Open win at Riviera, Nelly Korda unveiled herself as part of Team Legally Blonde ahead of the Dow Championship in Michigan this week. Germany's Olivia Cowan is also a founding member of the Legally Blonde duo, teaming to play with Korda this week at Midland Country Club.
What role did Jess play in helping Nelly win U.S. Women’s Open?
What role did Jess play in helping Nelly win U.S. Women's Open?
Jess Korda gave her sister a major tip earlier in the week at Riviera Country Club. See what wisdom she imparted on Nelly and how that fueled the younger Korda to win her fourth major championship.
Hull lands fifth runner-up major finish at Riviera: ‘I just love playing in majors’
Hull lands fifth runner-up major finish at Riviera: 'I just love playing in majors'
Charley Hull said she was trying to chase to get to 10 under at the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday, but fell short during her final round on Sunday. She said she loves the feeling of playing from behind in majors and feels the highest motivation when put into those situations.
Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, final round
Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women's Open, final round
Nelly Korda captured the 81st U.S. Women's Open in dramatic fashion, including a clutch birdie on No. 17 to take the solo lead at Riviera and a wobbling par putt on No. 18 that fell in the cup. Charley Hull and Gaby Lopez also provided plenty of final round highlights.
Korda sinks putt on 18 to win first U.S. Women’s Open title
Korda sinks putt on 18 to win first U.S. Women's Open title
Nelly Korda's final putt at Riviera was arguably her closest. See the moment where Korda's ball fell into the cup at No. 18 to win the U.S. Women's Open.
Hull nearly aces par-3 6th in final round of U.S. Women’s Open
Hull nearly aces par-3 6th in final round of U.S. Women's Open
Charley Hull nearly aced the par-3 6th during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open as she charged up the leaderboard searching for her first major win.
Hull jumps out to blazing start on front nine at Riviera
Hull jumps out to blazing start on front nine at Riviera
Charley Hull eagled the first hole and birdied the third to vault up the leaderboard in the final round of the 2026 U.S. Women's Open, in this Ally Valued Performance.
Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
Highlights from the third round of the 2026 U.S. Women's Open at Riviera Country Club.
Co-leader S.Y. Kim aims to play relaxed, patient golf in final round at Riviera
Co-leader S.Y. Kim aims to play relaxed, patient golf in final round at Riviera
Sei Young Kim discussed her third-round performance with Amy Rogers, as she heads into Sunday tied for the lead with Nelly Korda, and explained her mentality for the final round.
Korda’s grip change impacts confidence and performance to co-lead at Riviera
Korda's grip change impacts confidence and performance to co-lead at Riviera
Nelly Korda's sister, Jessica, helped change her grip during the early rounds at the U.S. Women's Open and it proved to be a huge boost to her confidence and performance.