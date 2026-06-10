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Nelly introduces 'Team Legally Blonde' on IG

June 10, 2026 05:07 PM
Fresh off her U.S. Women's Open win at Riviera, Nelly Korda unveiled herself as part of Team Legally Blonde ahead of the Dow Championship in Michigan this week. Germany's Olivia Cowan is also a founding member of the Legally Blonde duo, teaming to play with Korda this week at Midland Country Club.
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