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LPGA highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Round 1

March 26, 2026 11:06 PM
Lydia Ko started her opening round at Wild Horse Pass with four straight birdies, propelling her to a career-low 60. Ko, with the help of a dozen birdies, flirted with a sub-60 score. Despite the strong performance, she carries just a stroke lead over Hyo Joo Kim (61) entering Friday's second round.
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