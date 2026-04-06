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LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Aramco Championship, final round

April 5, 2026 09:41 PM
Lauren Coughlin led at the Aramco Championship after 36 holes and cruised to an easy victory over the weekend over Nelly Korda in Las Vegas.
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