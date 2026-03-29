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LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Round 3

March 28, 2026 11:21 PM
Extended highlights from the third round of the LPGA's Ford Championship, featuring Hyo Joo Kim and Nelly Korda in Arizona.
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