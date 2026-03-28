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Nelly Korda leads Ford Championship after 36 holes

March 27, 2026 10:17 PM
Nelly Korda is carrying a 36-hole lead into the weekend at the Ford Championship. Korda, who finished in second place at the Founders Cup last week, is looking for her second tournament title this year after winning at Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions to start the season.
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