Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Breaking down Talley's leading play at Augusta National Women’s Amateur

April 3, 2026 04:09 PM
Asterisk Talley leads the field after two rounds at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Golf Channel's "Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur" breaks down her game.

Related Videos

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Three
04:54
Highlights: 2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, final round
1775309878311251.jpg
12:18
Nancy Lopez on Augusta: ‘I would’ve given my left arm to be able to play an event like this’
Maria Jose Marin.jpg
03:51
Fassi’s advice for Marin entering Augusta National finale
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
07:32
Marin details improved course management and putting ahead of Augusta final
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
06:02
Talley on Augusta lead: ‘I just play better on really nice courses’
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
08:44
Highlights: 2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 2
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
02:18
Last year’s runner-up, Talley leads entering Augusta finale
talley-augusta-18-hole
03:42
Talley not scared of the ‘big moment’ at Augusta: Pressel
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
01:30
Making fifth Augusta start, Ortengren comfortable in final pairing
GOLF: AUG 29 LPGA FM Global Championship
04:29
Rudisill excited for Augusta experience as a player, not patron

Latest Clips

Valero Texas Open 2026 - Final Round
02:12
Spaun’s daughter crashes interview after Valero win
Aramco Championship 2026 - Final Round
05:52
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Aramco Championship, final round
Aramco Championship 2026 - Final Round
59
Coughlin realized Shadow Creek victory was in her hands at this moment
Valero Texas Open 2026 - Final Round
07:54
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valero Texas Open, final round
THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 - Round One
05:22
Scheffler and newborn have arrived at Augusta; his game, too?
Valero Texas Open 2026 - Final Round
21
Spaun drives par 4, makes eagle to take Valero Texas Open lead
Ludvid Aberg chips-in at the par 3 3rd in the final round of the Texas Valero Open.jpg
01:03
Åberg, in the rain, chips in for birdie Sunday at TPC San Antonio
Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club
10:02
Highlights: 2026 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club
02:35
2026 Drive, Chip and Putt Nationals Finals trophy presentation
rory.jpg
03:50
Masters champ McIlroy enjoying early time at Augusta
Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club
01:22
Drive, Chip and Putt: Cheetah Baez inspires -- even her dad
Aramco Championship 2026 - Round Three
10:14
LPGA highlights: 2026 Aramco Championship, Round 3
Valero Texas Open 2026 - Round Three
01:49
Valero Texas Open should wrap up on time Sunday: Lewis
asterisk-talley-final-round
02:59
‘Doesn’t define me': Asterisk emotional after Augusta loss
Aramco Championship 2026 - Round Three
55
Too much start-stop: Coughlin says she couldn’t get into rhythm on back nine
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews
08:37
Wie West on impact of Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Valero Texas Open 2026 - Round Two
02:31
Happy Hour: Why Texas golf means so much to Spieth
Superior Moments from Happy Hour with Smylie at The Texas Valero Open.jpg
01:41
Best of Happy Hour from the 2026 Valero Texas Open
Aramco Championship 2026 - Round Two
07:12
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Aramco Championship, Round 2
Valero Texas Open 2026 - Round Two
07:49
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valero Texas Open, Round 2
Valero Texas Open 2026 - Round Two
02:30
MacIntyre after Round 2 in Texas: ‘A great day’s work’
Meja-Ortengren-masters.jpg
07:19
Örtengren’s brother to caddie her final round at Augusta
Aramco Championship 2026 - Round One
11:11
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Aramco Championship, Round 1
Aramco Championship 2026 - Round One
01:50
Nelly Korda, Charley Hull finish strong at Shadow Creek
Aramco Championship 2026 - Round One
02:50
Korda sisters on traveling together: ‘We’re so indecisive’
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round Two
10:57
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valero Texas Open, Round 1
emily-odwin-augusta.jpg
01:19
Odwin first player from Barbados to make cut at Augusta National Women’s Am
040126_CDW_VALERO_REV_thumb_4.jpg
01:02
Course insights: The importance of accuracy at TPC San Antonio
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Practice Round
04:25
Romine: The story behind Shoemaker’s viral slow-play moment
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
08:04
Highlights: 2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 1