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Breaking down Talley's leading play at Augusta National Women’s Amateur
April 3, 2026 04:09 PM
Asterisk Talley leads the field after two rounds at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Golf Channel's "Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur" breaks down her game.
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