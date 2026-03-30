Skip navigation
Scores
Scores
Texas Children’s Houston Open
Ford Championship
Hero Indian Open
Club Car Championship at The Landings G&AC
Hoag Classic
Schedules
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Watch Now
Golf Channel 24/7
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Scores
Texas Children’s Houston Open
Ford Championship
Hero Indian Open
Club Car Championship at The Landings G&AC
Hoag Classic
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Golf Channel 24/7
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
PGA Tour Champions highlights 2026: Hoag Classic, final round
March 29, 2026 10:23 PM
Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson and Ernie Els put together a highlight-worthy final round at the PGA Tour Champions' Hoag Classic, check out the exciting action.
Related Videos
01:50
PGA Tour Champions highlights 2026: Cologuard Classic, final round
01:32
PGA Tour Champions highlights 2026: Cologuard Classic, Round 2
Latest Clips
07:35
Woodland explains emotions, dealing with Friday incident
05:01
Woodland’s timeline: U.S. Open win to surgery to recovery and victory
07:45
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Final round
01:44
Korn Ferry Tour highlights 2026: Club Car Championship, final round
09:58
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Final round
01:27
‘Gary! Gary! Gary!’ Woodland celebrates emotional win at Houston Open
01:35
Knapp nearly sets new course and tournament record in Houston
01:28
Scott and Lowry record final-round holes-in-one
05:30
DPWT Highlights 2026: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
08:20
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Round 3
07:33
Woodland focused on present: ‘I gotta take care of myself right now’
08:04
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 3
01:17
Moving Day: Woodland leads Houston Open into final round
01:12
Min Woo Lee dazzles with one-knee chip at Texas Children’s
01:56
DP World Tour highlights 2026: Hero Indian Open, Round 3
07:41
What comes next for Tiger Woods after being released from Florida jail?
08:17
LPGA highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Round 2
02:17
Nelly Korda leads Ford Championship after 36 holes
06:29
Chamblee on Woods: ‘You have to wait for the facts to play out’
09:06
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 2
03:21
Hoggard: The next steps in Tiger’s legal process
07:44
Rolfing, Hoggard reaction to Tiger’s arrest on suspicion of DUI
07:50
Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Florida
45
Breaking news: Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash
04:13
Woodland leads Houston Open after finishing with three straight birdies
04:06
Lee on defending title: ‘A lot of birdies needed’
04:06
Koepka struggles ahead of cut at Houston Open
08:16
LPGA highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Round 1
01:30
Korn Ferry Tour highlights 2026: Club Car Championship, Round 1
04:58
Woodland: Iron shaft change has led to restored confidence
Close Ad