Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PGA Tour Champions highlights 2026: Hoag Classic, final round

March 29, 2026 10:23 PM
Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson and Ernie Els put together a highlight-worthy final round at the PGA Tour Champions' Hoag Classic, check out the exciting action.

Related Videos

Cologuard Classic 2026 - Final Round
01:50
PGA Tour Champions highlights 2026: Cologuard Classic, final round
Cologuard Classic 2026 - Round Two
01:32
PGA Tour Champions highlights 2026: Cologuard Classic, Round 2

Latest Clips

Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Final Round
07:35
Woodland explains emotions, dealing with Friday incident
GOLF: MAR 29 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
05:01
Woodland’s timeline: U.S. Open win to surgery to recovery and victory
Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2026 - Final Round
07:45
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Final round
Club Car Championship At The Landings Golf & Athletic Club 2026 - Final Round
01:44
Korn Ferry Tour highlights 2026: Club Car Championship, final round
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Final Round
09:58
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Final round
GOLF: MAR 29 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
01:27
‘Gary! Gary! Gary!’ Woodland celebrates emotional win at Houston Open
GOLF: MAR 28 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
01:35
Knapp nearly sets new course and tournament record in Houston
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Final Round
01:28
Scott and Lowry record final-round holes-in-one
Hero Indian Open 2026 - Day Four
05:30
DPWT Highlights 2026: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2026 - Round Three
08:20
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Round 3
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round Three
07:33
Woodland focused on present: ‘I gotta take care of myself right now’
GOLF: MAR 28 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
08:04
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 3
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round Three
01:17
Moving Day: Woodland leads Houston Open into final round
mw lee bunker 16x9.jpg
01:12
Min Woo Lee dazzles with one-knee chip at Texas Children’s
Hero Indian Open 2026 - Day Three
01:56
DP World Tour highlights 2026: Hero Indian Open, Round 3
Legendary Golfer Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI after Rollover Crash
07:41
What comes next for Tiger Woods after being released from Florida jail?
Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2026 - Round Two
08:17
LPGA highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Round 2
Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2026 - Round Two
02:17
Nelly Korda leads Ford Championship after 36 holes
Hero World Challenge 2025 - Previews
06:29
Chamblee on Woods: ‘You have to wait for the facts to play out’
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round Two
09:06
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 2
TGL Finals presented by SoFi: Match 1 - JUP v LA
03:21
Hoggard: The next steps in Tiger’s legal process
TGL presented by SoFi: BAY v JUP
07:44
Rolfing, Hoggard reaction to Tiger’s arrest on suspicion of DUI
Tiger Woods rollover crash scene Jupiter Island.png
07:50
Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Florida
TGL Finals presented by SoFi: Match 2 - LA v JUP
45
Breaking news: Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash
GOLF: MAR 27 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
04:13
Woodland leads Houston Open after finishing with three straight birdies
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round Two
04:06
Lee on defending title: ‘A lot of birdies needed’
GOLF: MAR 27 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
04:06
Koepka struggles ahead of cut at Houston Open
Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2026 - Round One
08:16
LPGA highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Round 1
Club Car Championship At The Landings Golf & Athletic Club 2026 - Round One
01:30
Korn Ferry Tour highlights 2026: Club Car Championship, Round 1
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round One
04:58
Woodland: Iron shaft change has led to restored confidence