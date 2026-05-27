CDW Course Insights: The 'Horrible Horseshoe' at Colonial
It's one of the toughest three-hole stretches on the PGA Tour, Nos. 3-5 at Colonial Country Club. CDW Course Insights tackles the "Horrible Horseshoe" for the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Winners and losers from revamped Florida swing
Winners and losers from revamped Florida swing
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner dive into the 2027 PGA Tour schedule changes for the Florida swing in this edition of the "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav."
PGA Tour players react to potential two-tier tournament system and requirements
PGA Tour players react to potential two-tier tournament system and requirements
PGA Tour players gearing up for the Charles Schwab Challenge react to the potential rule that could force the game's top contenders to play only Tier 1 events.
Should elite PGA Tour players be required to play only Tier 1 events?
Should elite PGA Tour players be required to play only Tier 1 events?
The Golf Today crew discussed the PGA Tour’s potential rule which could prevent elite players from competing in tier-2 tournaments.
Can Wyndham Clark win back fans after Byron Nelson win?
Can Wyndham Clark win back fans after Byron Nelson win?
After Wyndham Clark fired a final-round 60 to capture the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the Golf Today panel broke down his incredible return to the winner’s circle and the complicated relationship fans have with him right now.
Brown on securing PGA Tour special temporary status: ‘Pretty cool feeling’
Brown on securing PGA Tour special temporary status: 'Pretty cool feeling'
Blades Brown, 19, secured a PGA Tour special temporary status after he finished T-14 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and discussed his career options and the decision ahead of him going forward.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round
Watch the final round of highlights from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.
Clark shoots final-round 60 for CJ Cup Byron Nelson win: ‘I knew I had to make birdies’
Clark shoots final-round 60 for CJ Cup Byron Nelson win: 'I knew I had to make birdies'
Wyndham Clark spoke to Amy Rogers after capturing the win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Clark broke down what it took to secure his first win since 2024.
Clark races past S.W. Kim and Scheffler for CJ Cup Byron Nelson title
Clark races past S.W. Kim and Scheffler for CJ Cup Byron Nelson title
Wyndham Clark shot a final-round 60 to secure his first victory since 2024 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and outlast S.W. Kim and Scottie Scheffler.
Clark wins The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, first Tour victory since 2024
Clark wins The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, first Tour victory since 2024
Wyndham Clark delivered a standout performance in the final round of the CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Watch the best shots, key moments, and clutch finishes from his round, followed by the Golf Central studio team breaking down his play and reacting to the performance.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
PGA Tour highlights 2026: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
Scottie Scheffler, Jackson Suber and Sungjae Im were just three Tour players putting on highlights during Moving Day at TPC Craig Ranch. Si Woo Kim has a two-shot lead over Scheffler and Wyndham Clark entering Sunday's final round.