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CDW Course Insights: The 'Horrible Horseshoe' at Colonial

May 27, 2026 11:02 AM
It's one of the toughest three-hole stretches on the PGA Tour, Nos. 3-5 at Colonial Country Club. CDW Course Insights tackles the "Horrible Horseshoe" for the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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