DeChambeau describes support for Asterisk Talley and inspiring the next generation
Bryson DeChambeau detailed his support for Asterisk Talley after she lost the lead during the Augusta National Women's Amateur and discussed his desire to help inspire the next generation of golfers.
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Rahm on Champions Dinner: ‘One of the coolest experiences of my life’
Rahm on Champions Dinner: 'One of the coolest experiences of my life'
2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm discussed what it's like attending the Champions Dinner, his outlook on playing in the Ryder Cup and his expectations this week.
McIlroy on embracing Masters week: ‘It’s a dream come true’
McIlroy on embracing Masters week: 'It's a dream come true'
Rory McIlroy discussed embracing all of the events of Masters week at Augusta National Golf Club and said how it's been "a dream come true" the last 12 months after winning the green jacket.
Fleetwood: Fun with his son ... and maybe a green jacket?
Fleetwood: Fun with his son ... and maybe a green jacket?
Tommy Fleetwood will enjoy Wednesday's Par 3 Contest with his son, Frankie, but then he'll set his sights on his first major title. Fleetwood met the media Tuesday at the Masters. Watch his full press conference.
Day, Couples among Masters players asked about Woods
Day, Couples among Masters players asked about Woods
Fred Couples, Jason Day and Bubba Watson were all part of several players asked about Tiger Woods on Monday at the Masters.
Players offer early impression on Augusta National
Players offer early impression on Augusta National
Competitors in the 2026 Masters Tournament offer some early thoughts Monday at Augusta National Golf Club.
It’s a New Work Day: Rose looks to change history at Augusta
It's a New Work Day: Rose looks to change history at Augusta
Justin Rose is a three-time runner-up at the Masters. He's looking to change his place in Augusta history this week. Hear from him in "It's a New Work Day," presented by Workday.
Drive with Precision: The risk-reward par-4 third at Augusta National
Drive with Precision: The risk-reward par-4 third at Augusta National
The par-4 third (Flowering Peach) at Augusta National Golf Club is a tremendous risk-reward hole as evidenced by Rory McIlroy in last year's Masters. The "Live From" crews showcases the hole in "Mercedes-Benz Drive with Precision."
Rory’s 2025 Masters win better than Jack in ’86, Tiger in ’19?
Rory's 2025 Masters win better than Jack in '86, Tiger in '19?
Was Rory McIlroy's victory in last year's Masters Tournament better than Jack Nicklaus' in 1986 or Tiger Woods' in 2019? Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley discuss on "Live From the Masters."
Reed wanted to return to ‘traditional way of golf and playing’ at this tournament
Reed wanted to return to 'traditional way of golf and playing' at this tournament
Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champ, said his decision to seek a return to the PGA "definitely happened quickly" in Dubai earlier this year, and once it did there was no turning back.
Gotterup talks nerves, flowers and 2019 Masters ahead of Augusta debut
Gotterup talks nerves, flowers and 2019 Masters ahead of Augusta debut
Chris Gotterup has risen to the No. 11-ranked player in the world thanks to four wins over the last 10 months. He spoke to reporters about his first Masters memory and whether he'll be nervous on the first tee Thursday.