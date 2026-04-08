Drive with Precision: Navigating narrow fairways at Augusta National Golf Club
The "Live From" crew breaks down the difficulty of No. 1, No. 5 and No. 18 at Augusta National Golf Club in "Mercedes-Benz Drive with Precision."
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DeChambeau calls rivalry with McIlroy ‘great for the game’
DeChambeau calls rivalry with McIlroy 'great for the game'
Paul McGinley breaks down why the rivalry between Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy is "good for golf" and how "naive" DeChambeau was during the final round of the 2025 Masters.
Scheffler on cookie bargaining and the state of his game
Scheffler on cookie bargaining and the state of his game
Scottie Scheffler spoke with the media Tuesday at the Masters and discussed his new son's name, bargaining with his first-born and the state of his game after a layoff. Watch his full press conference from Augusta National.
It’s a New Work Day: Fitzpatrick seeks new beginning at Masters
It's a New Work Day: Fitzpatrick seeks new beginning at Masters
Matt Fitzpatrick is making his 11th start at the Masters and looking to clear his best finish of T-7. Hear from the Englishman in "It's a New Work Day," presented by Workday.
DeChambeau describes support for Asterisk Talley and inspiring the next generation
DeChambeau describes support for Asterisk Talley and inspiring the next generation
Bryson DeChambeau detailed his support for Asterisk Talley after she lost the lead during the Augusta National Women's Amateur and discussed his desire to help inspire the next generation of golfers.
Rahm on Champions Dinner: ‘One of the coolest experiences of my life’
Rahm on Champions Dinner: 'One of the coolest experiences of my life'
2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm discussed what it's like attending the Champions Dinner, his outlook on playing in the Ryder Cup and his expectations this week.
McIlroy on embracing Masters week: ‘It’s a dream come true’
McIlroy on embracing Masters week: 'It's a dream come true'
Rory McIlroy discussed embracing all of the events of Masters week at Augusta National Golf Club and said how it's been "a dream come true" the last 12 months after winning the green jacket.
Fleetwood: Fun with his son ... and maybe a green jacket?
Fleetwood: Fun with his son ... and maybe a green jacket?
Tommy Fleetwood will enjoy Wednesday's Par 3 Contest with his son, Frankie, but then he'll set his sights on his first major title. Fleetwood met the media Tuesday at the Masters. Watch his full press conference.
Day, Couples among Masters players asked about Woods
Day, Couples among Masters players asked about Woods
Fred Couples, Jason Day and Bubba Watson were all part of several players asked about Tiger Woods on Monday at the Masters.
Players offer early impression on Augusta National
Players offer early impression on Augusta National
Competitors in the 2026 Masters Tournament offer some early thoughts Monday at Augusta National Golf Club.
It’s a New Work Day: Rose looks to change history at Augusta
It's a New Work Day: Rose looks to change history at Augusta
Justin Rose is a three-time runner-up at the Masters. He's looking to change his place in Augusta history this week. Hear from him in "It's a New Work Day," presented by Workday.