Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

It's a New Work Day: Rose looks to change history at Augusta

April 6, 2026 09:14 PM
Justin Rose is a three-time runner-up at the Masters. He's looking to change his place in Augusta history this week. Hear from him in "It's a New Work Day," presented by Workday.
Up Next
The Masters - Preview Day One
1:27
Players offer early impression on Augusta National
Now Playing
2023 Masters Tournament
1:31
Couples sympathizes with Woods’ pain, wants friend to get help
Now Playing
The Masters - Final Round
2:07
Drive with Precision: The risk-reward par-4 third at Augusta National
Now Playing
1775517746611452.jpg
2:53
McIlroy’s 2025 Masters win greater than Nicklaus’ in 1986: Chamblee
Now Playing
patrick-reed-masters-seventh-hole
18:02
Reed wanted to return to ‘traditional way of golf and playing’ at this tournament
Now Playing
The Masters - Preview Day One
20:39
Gotterup talks nerves, flowers and 2019 Masters ahead of Augusta debut
Now Playing
The Masters - Preview Day One
2:51
Morikawa’s back OK, other parts of body ‘not cooperating’
Now Playing
WHOOP_VALERO__186627_thumb_4.jpg
2:28
Whoop: Heart-racing action at the Valero Texas Open
Now Playing
Valero Texas Open 2026 - Final Round
7:54
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valero Texas Open, final round
Now Playing
Valero Texas Open 2026 - Final Round
0:21
Spaun drives par 4, makes eagle to take Valero Texas Open lead
Now Playing

Related Videos

Ludvid Aberg chips-in at the par 3 3rd in the final round of the Texas Valero Open.jpg
01:03
Åberg, in the rain, chips in for birdie Sunday at TPC San Antonio
rory.jpg
03:50
Masters champ McIlroy enjoying early time at Augusta
Valero Texas Open 2026 - Round Two
02:31
Happy Hour: Why Texas golf means so much to Spieth
Superior Moments from Happy Hour with Smylie at The Texas Valero Open.jpg
01:41
Best of Happy Hour from the 2026 Valero Texas Open
Valero Texas Open 2026 - Round Two
07:49
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valero Texas Open, Round 2
Valero Texas Open 2026 - Round Two
02:30
MacIntyre after Round 2 in Texas: ‘A great day’s work’
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round Two
10:57
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valero Texas Open, Round 1
040126_CDW_VALERO_REV_thumb_4.jpg
01:02
Course insights: The importance of accuracy at TPC San Antonio
GOLF: MAR 29 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
10:40
Randy Smith dives into Woodland’s win and Scheffler’s swing
Legendary Golfer Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI afte-2268713180-Getty-Viz.jpg
06:06
Breaking down the legal road ahead for Tiger
THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 - Round One
05:07
Morikawa withdraws from Valero Texas Open
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Final Round
01:13
Penske Performance: How Woodland set a Houston record
WHOOP_HOUSTON_OPEN_thumb_4.jpg
03:18
Whoop: Heart-pounding action at the Houston Open
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Final Round
07:35
Woodland explains emotions, dealing with Friday incident
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Final Round
09:58
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Final round
GOLF: MAR 29 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
01:27
‘Gary! Gary! Gary!’ Woodland celebrates emotional win at Houston Open
GOLF: MAR 28 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
01:35
Knapp nearly sets new course and tournament record in Houston
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Final Round
01:28
Scott and Lowry record final-round holes-in-one
GOLF: MAR 28 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
08:04
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 3
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round Three
01:17
Moving Day: Woodland leads Houston Open into final round
mw lee bunker 16x9.jpg
01:12
Min Woo Lee dazzles with one-knee chip at Texas Children’s
Legendary Golfer Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI after Rollover Crash
07:41
What comes next for Tiger Woods after being released from Florida jail?
Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2026 - Round Two
08:17
LPGA highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Round 2
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round Two
09:06
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 2
TGL presented by SoFi: BAY v JUP
07:44
Rolfing, Hoggard reaction to Tiger’s arrest on suspicion of DUI
Tiger Woods rollover crash scene Jupiter Island.png
07:50
Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Florida
TGL Finals presented by SoFi: Match 2 - LA v JUP
45
Breaking news: Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash
GOLF: MAR 27 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
04:13
Woodland leads Houston Open after finishing with three straight birdies
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round Two
04:06
Lee on defending title: ‘A lot of birdies needed’
GOLF: MAR 27 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
04:06
Koepka struggles ahead of cut at Houston Open

Latest Clips

Valero Texas Open 2026 - Final Round
01:04
Penske Performance: How JJ Spaun won his 2nd Valero Texas Open
Valero Texas Open 2026 - Final Round
02:12
Spaun’s daughter crashes interview after Valero win
Aramco Championship 2026 - Final Round
05:52
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Aramco Championship, final round
Aramco Championship 2026 - Final Round
59
Coughlin realized Shadow Creek victory was in her hands at this moment
The Masters - Preview Day One
05:22
Scheffler and newborn have arrived at Augusta; his game, too?
Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club
10:02
Highlights: 2026 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club
02:35
2026 Drive, Chip and Putt Nationals Finals trophy presentation
Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club
01:22
Drive, Chip and Putt: Cheetah Baez inspires -- even her dad
Aramco Championship 2026 - Round Three
10:14
LPGA highlights: 2026 Aramco Championship, Round 3
Valero Texas Open 2026 - Round Three
01:49
Valero Texas Open should wrap up on time Sunday: Lewis
asterisk-talley-final-round
02:59
‘Doesn’t define me': Asterisk emotional after Augusta loss
Aramco Championship 2026 - Round Three
55
Too much start-stop: Coughlin says she couldn’t get into rhythm on back nine
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Three
04:54
Highlights: 2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, final round
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews
08:37
Wie West on impact of Augusta National Women’s Amateur
1775309878311251.jpg
12:18
Nancy Lopez on Augusta: ‘I would’ve given my left arm to be able to play an event like this’
Aramco Championship 2026 - Round Two
07:12
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Aramco Championship, Round 2
Maria Jose Marin.jpg
03:51
Fassi’s advice for Marin entering Augusta National finale
Meja-Ortengren-masters.jpg
07:19
Örtengren’s brother to caddie her final round at Augusta
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
07:32
Marin details improved course management and putting ahead of Augusta final
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
06:02
Talley on Augusta lead: ‘I just play better on really nice courses’
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
04:51
Breaking down Talley’s leading play at Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Aramco Championship 2026 - Round One
11:11
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Aramco Championship, Round 1
Aramco Championship 2026 - Round One
01:50
Nelly Korda, Charley Hull finish strong at Shadow Creek
Aramco Championship 2026 - Round One
02:50
Korda sisters on traveling together: ‘We’re so indecisive’
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
08:44
Highlights: 2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 2
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
02:18
Last year’s runner-up, Talley leads entering Augusta finale
talley-augusta-18-hole
03:42
Talley not scared of the ‘big moment’ at Augusta: Pressel
emily-odwin-augusta.jpg
01:19
Odwin first player from Barbados to make cut at Augusta National Women’s Am
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
01:30
Making fifth Augusta start, Ortengren comfortable in final pairing
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Practice Round
04:25
Romine: The story behind Shoemaker’s viral slow-play moment