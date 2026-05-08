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McCarty explains wild sequence (and brilliant shot) on final hole at Truist

May 7, 2026 08:36 PM
Matt McCarty hit his approach shot inside 2 feet at the final hole Thursday at the Truist Championship. The only problem: the group in front was still playing. McCarty explains and also talks about his magnificent putting.
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