Moving Day: Woodland leads Houston Open into final round
Gary Woodland showed confidence during the third round on Saturday to maintain the lead at the Texas Children's Houston Open going into final round in this Penske's Moving Day.
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PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 3
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 3
Round 3 of the Texas Children's Houston Open showcased incredible play by Gary Woodland, Nicolai Højgaard and Min Woo Lee. Check out some of the best highlights from the day.
Min Woo Lee dazzles with one-knee chip at Texas Children’s
Min Woo Lee dazzles with one-knee chip at Texas Children's
Min Woo Lee chipped from the bunker on one knee and made birdie on No. 17 during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
What comes next for Tiger Woods after being released from Florida jail?
What comes next for Tiger Woods after being released from Florida jail?
Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard and Mark Rolfing discuss both the short and long term future for Tiger Woods following Friday's rollover crash and his arrest in Jupiter Island, Fla. Hoggard said despite the severity of the charges, Woods is still legally allowed to travel to and play in the 2026 Masters if he feels like his body compete. Rolfing suggested Woods step away from playing golf entirely so he can focus solely on his health.
LPGA highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Round 2
LPGA highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Round 2
Extended highlights from the second round of the LPGA Tour's Ford Championship, featuring Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko and more in Arizona.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 2
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 2
Extended highlights from the second round of the PGA Tour's Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
Rolfing, Hoggard reaction to Tiger’s arrest on suspicion of DUI
Rolfing, Hoggard reaction to Tiger's arrest on suspicion of DUI
Mark Rolfing and Rex Hoggard offer immediate reaction to Tiger Woods being arrested on suspicion of DUI, following a car crash Friday.
Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Florida
Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Florida
Tiger Woods was visually impaired at the scene of a car crash Friday in which he struck another vehicle and rolled over, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek told reporters. Budensiek said Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Neither driver was injured and nobody else was in either vehicle, the sheriff confirmed.
Breaking news: Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash
Breaking news: Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash
Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash Friday in Jupiter Island, Florida, the Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed. His condition was not immediately clear.
Woodland leads Houston Open after finishing with three straight birdies
Woodland leads Houston Open after finishing with three straight birdies
Gary Woodland recorded eight birdies during his second round on Friday at Memorial Park, finishing with a 7-under 63 and rising to the top of the Houston Open leaderboard. Woodland is chasing his first tournament win since 2019.