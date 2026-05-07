PGA Tour highlights: 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
Watch the best moments from the first round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
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Koepka: ‘I’m going to give it my all for at least the next 10 years’
Koepka: 'I'm going to give it my all for at least the next 10 years'
Brooks Koepka discussed the great opportunity to play this week at the alternate-field event, ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic, and talked about his return to the PGA Tour this season and his desire to be the best.
DeChambeau’s future after LIV Golf: ‘The Tour can go on without him’
DeChambeau's future after LIV Golf: 'The Tour can go on without him'
Golf Today analyzed the difference in Bryson DeChambeau's attitude about the prospect of returning to the PGA Tour, versus the route and view Brooks Koepka took after leaving LIV Golf.
M. Fitzpatrick looks to continue winning ways at Truist Championship
M. Fitzpatrick looks to continue winning ways at Truist Championship
After a week off, Matt Fitzpatrick is eyeing another PGA Tour title, this time at the Truist Championship. Rex Hoggard catches up with the world's No. 4-ranked player.
Hoggard details PGA Tour player meeting at Quail Hollow
Hoggard details PGA Tour player meeting at Quail Hollow
PGA Tour CEO held a player meeting Tuesday at Quail Hollow, site of the Truist Championship. Rex Hoggard joined "Golf Central" with details.
Load management on the PGA Tour? How schedule scrunch is impacting players
Load management on the PGA Tour? How schedule scrunch is impacting players
The PGA Tour schedule has come under increasing scrutiny as questions arise about the factors shaping its structure—particularly whether major metropolitan markets are exerting outsized influence on where and when tournaments are held.
Why does Young’s transformation stand out over M. Fitzpatrick’s progress?
Why does Young’s transformation stand out over M. Fitzpatrick's progress?
Gary Williams broke down the year-to-year progress of Cam Young and explained why his steady improvement has been more impressive than that of Matt Fitzpatrick.
Penske Performance: How Cameron Young won at Doral’s Blue Monster
Penske Performance: How Cameron Young won at Doral's Blue Monster
Cameron Young won wire-to-wire at the 2026 Cadillac Championship. Here's how he broke away from the signature event field in Miami.
Scheffler effuses praise on Young following Cadillac Championship victory
Scheffler effuses praise on Young following Cadillac Championship victory
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler effused praise on Cameron Young following the 28-year-old's Cadillac Championship win on Sunday.
Young on getting the job done at Doral: ‘I belong in those situations’
Young on getting the job done at Doral: 'I belong in those situations'
After Cameron Young won the Cadillac Championship at Doral on Sunday, he talked about how his recent performances help prove to himself that he belongs in these situations.