Rory lifts arms in celebration after avoiding Quail Hollow shutout: Watch
After carding 17 consecutive pars, Rory McIlroy delivered a dramatic finish by draining an eagle putt on the 18th hole to cap off his round in unforgettable fashion.
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McCarty explains wild sequence (and brilliant shot) on final hole at Truist
McCarty explains wild sequence (and brilliant shot) on final hole at Truist
Matt McCarty hit his approach shot inside 2 feet at the final hole Thursday at the Truist Championship. The only problem: the group in front was still playing. McCarty explains and also talks about his magnificent putting.
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Truist Championship, Round 1
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Truist Championship, Round 1
Extended first-round highlights from the PGA Tour's signature event Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club.
McIlroy doesn’t go full Faldo, makes final-hole birdie at Truist
McIlroy doesn't go full Faldo, makes final-hole birdie at Truist
Rory McIlroy parred his first 17 holes in Thursday first round of the Truist Championship. But, unlike Nick Faldo famously did in the final round of the 1987 Open Championship, he made a closing birdie.
Reitan rides putter to 5-under 66 in Quail Hollow debut
Reitan rides putter to 5-under 66 in Quail Hollow debut
Rex Hoggard catches up with Kristoffer Reitan after an impressive round, where Reitan talks about seeing this course for the first time and why his putting has been the difference-maker this week.
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
Watch the best moments from the first round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Koepka: ‘I’m going to give it my all for at least the next 10 years’
Koepka: 'I'm going to give it my all for at least the next 10 years'
Brooks Koepka discussed the great opportunity to play this week at the alternate-field event, ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic, and talked about his return to the PGA Tour this season and his desire to be the best.
DeChambeau’s future after LIV Golf: ‘The Tour can go on without him’
DeChambeau's future after LIV Golf: 'The Tour can go on without him'
Golf Today analyzed the difference in Bryson DeChambeau's attitude about the prospect of returning to the PGA Tour, versus the route and view Brooks Koepka took after leaving LIV Golf.
M. Fitzpatrick looks to continue winning ways at Truist Championship
M. Fitzpatrick looks to continue winning ways at Truist Championship
After a week off, Matt Fitzpatrick is eyeing another PGA Tour title, this time at the Truist Championship. Rex Hoggard catches up with the world's No. 4-ranked player.
Hoggard details PGA Tour player meeting at Quail Hollow
Hoggard details PGA Tour player meeting at Quail Hollow
PGA Tour CEO held a player meeting Tuesday at Quail Hollow, site of the Truist Championship. Rex Hoggard joined "Golf Central" with details.
Load management on the PGA Tour? How schedule scrunch is impacting players
Load management on the PGA Tour? How schedule scrunch is impacting players
The PGA Tour schedule has come under increasing scrutiny as questions arise about the factors shaping its structure—particularly whether major metropolitan markets are exerting outsized influence on where and when tournaments are held.