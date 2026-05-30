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Gerard birdies last two holes to get into final grouping at Colonial

May 30, 2026 07:39 PM
Ryan Gerard finished strong at Colonial on Moving Day and put himself into the final grouping with Eric Cole and Mac Meissner. He spoke to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard after his round.
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