Scheffler is top storyline at U.S. Open, not Shinnecock: Lavner
Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner believes Scottie Scheffler's pursuit of the career Grand Slam is the top story entering the 2026 U.S. Open despite the headlines being created about how difficult the Shinnecock Hills is expected to play next week.
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How many Canadians will play in future Canadian Opens? It’s complicated
How many Canadians will play in future Canadian Opens? It's complicated
Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard reported from the RBC Canadian Open on Wednesday donning a cage and a sweater in an ode to the country's national sport of hockey. Hoggard spoke with Canadian golfer Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin about the possibility of the tournament not being a "Tier 1" event starting in 2028 and what that would mean to the country's national open.
‘One hot week with the putter': Koepka continues search for short-stick fix
'One hot week with the putter': Koepka continues search for short-stick fix
Brooks Koepka spoke with Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard about what he's done to help improve his putting during the first half of 2026 and emphasized he's trying to play the long game in hopes to find a permanent solution.
Will RBC Canadian Open be Tier 1 or Tier 2 next year?
Will RBC Canadian Open be Tier 1 or Tier 2 next year?
Reporter Adam Stanley of Sportsnet joined Golf Today to discuss the future of the RBC Canadian Open on the new PGA schedule. Stanley also runs down native Canadian players to keep an eye as contenders at this week's tournament at Osprey Valley.
Morikawa: Patience is top priority when dealing with back injury
Morikawa: Patience is top priority when dealing with back injury
Collin Morikawa has finished inside the top 10 in half the events he's played in this year but the world's No. 10-ranked played while dealing with a lingering back issue. He spoke with Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard about the challenges of playing with such an injury.
Next stop, Canada: Tour pros relieved Georgia site wraps
Next stop, Canada: Tour pros relieved Georgia site wraps
Chris Kirk and Keith Mitchell endured a rainy Monday in Georgia and qualified for the U.S. Open. But first, they have to make their way to Canada for this week's PGA Tour event.
Greyserman: Probably couldn’t have found two more different courses
Greyserman: Probably couldn't have found two more different courses
Max Greyserman was steady posting a pair of 68s during his two rounds Monday at the 2026 U.S. Open qualifier at Century Country Club in Purchase, New York. The 31-year-old Duke grad got into the major field along with Kevin Roy, Benjamin James and James Nicholas on Golf's Longest Day.
Harrington, 54, confident he can be in the mix at Shinnecock: ‘I’ve turned a corner’
Harrington, 54, confident he can be in the mix at Shinnecock: 'I've turned a corner'
U.S. Senior Open champion Padraig Harrington said he's confident he can compete and be in the mix at the U.S. Open this year and said he's turned a corner in his game, in particular with his putting.
USGA discusses Shinnecock setup for next week’s U.S. Open
USGA discusses Shinnecock setup for next week's U.S. Open
Jeff Hall, USGA managing director of rules and open championships, discussed the preparation at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club ahead of the U.S. Open and gave insight into the course layout for this year's championship.
Will Haas caddies for dad Bill during U.S. Open final qualifying
Will Haas caddies for dad Bill during U.S. Open final qualifying
Bill Haas has a very special caddie on Golf's Longest Day; his son Will is on the bag for him during U.S. Open final qualifying in North Carolina.
Penske Performance: The shots that sealed J.T. Poston’s win at the Memorial Tournament
Penske Performance: The shots that sealed J.T. Poston's win at the Memorial Tournament
J.T. Poston won his fourth PGA Tour title at the 2026 Memorial Tournament. This Penske Performance shows how he got the job done Sunday at Muirfield Village Golf Club.