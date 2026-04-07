Fleetwood: Fun with his son ... and maybe a green jacket?
Tommy Fleetwood will enjoy Wednesday's Par 3 Contest with his son, Frankie, but then he'll set his sights on his first major title. Fleetwood met the media Tuesday at the Masters. Watch his full press conference.
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Day, Couples among Masters players asked about Woods
Day, Couples among Masters players asked about Woods
Fred Couples, Jason Day and Bubba Watson were all part of several players asked about Tiger Woods on Monday at the Masters.
Players offer early impression on Augusta National
Players offer early impression on Augusta National
Competitors in the 2026 Masters Tournament offer some early thoughts Monday at Augusta National Golf Club.
It’s a New Work Day: Rose looks to change history at Augusta
It's a New Work Day: Rose looks to change history at Augusta
Justin Rose is a three-time runner-up at the Masters. He's looking to change his place in Augusta history this week. Hear from him in "It's a New Work Day," presented by Workday.
Drive with Precision: The risk-reward par-4 third at Augusta National
Drive with Precision: The risk-reward par-4 third at Augusta National
The par-4 third (Flowering Peach) at Augusta National Golf Club is a tremendous risk-reward hole as evidenced by Rory McIlroy in last year's Masters. The "Live From" crews showcases the hole in "Mercedes-Benz Drive with Precision."
Rory’s 2025 Masters win better than Jack in ’86, Tiger in ’19?
Rory's 2025 Masters win better than Jack in '86, Tiger in '19?
Was Rory McIlroy's victory in last year's Masters Tournament better than Jack Nicklaus' in 1986 or Tiger Woods' in 2019? Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley discuss on "Live From the Masters."
Reed wanted to return to ‘traditional way of golf and playing’ at this tournament
Reed wanted to return to 'traditional way of golf and playing' at this tournament
Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champ, said his decision to seek a return to the PGA "definitely happened quickly" in Dubai earlier this year, and once it did there was no turning back.
Gotterup talks nerves, flowers and 2019 Masters ahead of Augusta debut
Gotterup talks nerves, flowers and 2019 Masters ahead of Augusta debut
Chris Gotterup has risen to the No. 11-ranked player in the world thanks to four wins over the last 10 months. He spoke to reporters about his first Masters memory and whether he'll be nervous on the first tee Thursday.
Morikawa’s back OK, other parts of body ‘not cooperating’
Morikawa's back OK, other parts of body 'not cooperating'
Collin Morikawa, who pulled out of the Valero Texas Open last week, is going to play at the 2026 Masters. He told media Monday that his health was a "work in progress" but that his back was feeling better.
Whoop: Heart-racing action at the Valero Texas Open
Whoop: Heart-racing action at the Valero Texas Open
See how TPC San Antonio got the blood pumping this past week at the PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open in the Whoop-presented segment.