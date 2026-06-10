Will RBC Canadian Open be Tier 1 or Tier 2 next year?

How many Canadians will play in future Canadian Opens? It's complicated

Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard reported from the RBC Canadian Open on Wednesday donning a cage and a sweater in an ode to the country's national sport of hockey. Hoggard spoke with Canadian golfer Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin about the possibility of the tournament not being a "Tier 1" event starting in 2028 and what that would mean to the country's national open.