Skip navigation
SCORES
SCORES
U.S. Women’s Open
Memorial Tournament
KLM Open
BMW Charity Pro-Am
American Family Insurance Championship
SCHEDULES
SCHEDULES
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN
NEWS
VIDEOS
WATCH
WATCH
Golf Channel LIVE
Golf Channel Schedule
Tournaments and Streams
PODCASTS
PODCASTS
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
NCAA
SCORES
U.S. Women’s Open
Memorial Tournament
KLM Open
BMW Charity Pro-Am
American Family Insurance Championship
SCHEDULES
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN
NEWS
VIDEOS
WATCH
Golf Channel LIVE
Golf Channel Schedule
Tournaments and Streams
PODCASTS
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
An artist at work: Chun with brilliant shot over green bunker
June 6, 2026 09:56 PM
In Gee Chun, an artist and a golfer, played a magnificent shot over the bunker in the middle of the par-3 sixth at Riviera Country Club in Round 3 of the U.S. Women's Open.
Related Videos
01:40
Talley records lowest weekend round by an amateur in U.S. Women’s Open history
01:58
Hollywood ending at Riviera? Chamblee says Lee, not Korda, provides best story
09:03
Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
05:12
Lee takes command of U.S. Women’s Open with 3-under 68
03:58
Korda on refocusing for Round 2: ‘I was definitely going to leave it all out there’
01:13
Korda climbs Riviera leaderboard with three birdies on front nine
39
Insane putt around a bunker in Round 1 at Riviera
03:03
Miss the fairway at No. 15? You’re in ‘deep trouble’ as Reid shows
01:05
Ally Valued Performance: Kupcho on point in Round 1 at USWO
01:19
‘Parents are always right, right?’ Kupcho on early Riviera success
03:34
Battling swing and shoes, Korda falls behind at U.S. Women’s Open
08:01
Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
01:34
Why Korda ditched her custom LeBron Nikes mid-round at USWO
04:28
USGA CEO Whan: U.S. Women’s Open course lineup is stacked
02:06
USWO highlights: Swing and shoe troubles early for Korda at Riviera
06:10
Riviera survived Palisades Fire, provided sanctuary
07:53
Drone flyover: Riviera Country Club’s back nine
06:14
Drone flyover: Riviera Country Club’s front nine
06:36
How will the women play Riviera’s 10th? Reid highlights options
06:35
Rhodes’ road leads rookie to first U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera
05:02
Wie West’s advice for Korda, thoughts on LPGA’s future
03:49
Reid, Wie West show how to play Riviera’s ‘infamous’ par-3 sixth
09:49
Young players don’t know Yani Tseng? They better recognize
03:58
How big would Korda winning first USWO at Riviera be?
07:05
Korda gets first look at Riviera as she seeks first U.S. Women’s Open title
05:00
Thitikul not changing prep for U.S. Women’s Open as she eyes first major win
09:59
USGA launches ‘Rules AI’ pilot to provide wider access to regulations and expertise
06:55
Twins Matt and Alex Herrmann advance to U.S. Open final qualifying
09:06
U.S. Open final qualifying for Shinnecock is underway
12:42
Shinnecock, purses, the golf ball! Whan talks it all
Latest Clips
07:44
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 3
33
‘You deserve to be knighted': Fans get selfie with Rory during Memorial delay
47
Rory gets word Round 3 has been suspended again at Jack’s Place
10:45
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 2
03:58
JT on Round 2 at Jack’s Place: ‘Hardest round of golf that I can remember’
56
Rory tests cameraman’s cardio on 17th hole at Memorial
03:55
Scheffler irritated and upset in Round 1 at Memorial
12:12
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 1
04:38
Scheffler baffled after wind carries ball into water: ‘I don’t understand’
01:24
Feeling ‘free’ after win, Clark back in contention at Memorial
01:51
‘Brilliant’ short game carries Fleetwood to 67 at Memorial
03:41
Romine on Auburn, UCLA’s outlook going into 2026-27 season
07:22
War Eagle! Auburn men’s golf team exuberant after second title in three years
01:48
Koivun: Slow start helped motivate us to get here
09:55
NCAA highlights 2026: Men’s national championship match
04:27
Scheffler eyes three-peat as McIlroy looks for first Memorial win
08:33
Details on the PGA Tour’s two-track schedule
02:07
Should the LPGA consider Sunday-through-Wednesday events?
07:13
NCAA men’s semifinal highlights 2026: Auburn, UCLA advance
03:52
Setting the stage for Auburn vs. UCLA in the men’s national championship
02:18
UCLA coach attributes team’s final-bound success to ‘earn-it mentality’
59
Koivun ‘almost like an underdog’ in victorious match over Stout
07:42
Stark on mental health journey after winning U.S. Women’s Open
02:58
Nicklaus on Tour schedule: ‘Too many big tournaments too close together’
01:58
Major champ Rai ‘getting back to what feels normal’
03:04
NCAA men’s highlights 2026: Teams qualify for match play
03:29
NCAA men’s highlights 2026: Individual final round
04:42
Stanford, UCLA survive 4-for-2 playoff to advance to NCAA men’s quarterfinals
05:46
Stout’s star power and a wild day for teams at NCAA men’s championships
02:34
Stout on winning NCAA individual title: ‘Something I’ll never forget’
Close Ad