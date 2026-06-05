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Insane putt around a bunker in Round 1 at Riviera

June 5, 2026 04:14 PM
Amateur Sofia Rivera, with PGA Tour veteran Russell Knox on her bag, hit a wild, near-perfect putt around the bunker in the middle of Riviera's sixth green during Round 1 of the U.S. Women's Open.

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