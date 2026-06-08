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Korda details nerves, drama and 'dream come true' at USWO

June 7, 2026 11:21 PM
Nelly Korda joined the "Live From" desk after her U.S. Women's Open victory to recount the final round, her sister's help and what winning this championship means to her.

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