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Wie West's advice for Korda, thoughts on LPGA's future
June 2, 2026 06:37 PM
Michelle Wie West, playing in her final U.S. Women's Open, joined the "Live From" desk at Riviera. She discussed what it's like being the face of the tour, and what the tour faces.
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