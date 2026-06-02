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How big would Korda winning first USWO at Riviera be?

June 2, 2026 06:08 PM
Nelly Korda wants to win the U.S. Women's Open more than any event. If she gets it done at Riviera Country Club, would it be as big for the women's game as it would be for her, personally?

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