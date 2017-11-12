Late birdie helps Grace win Nedbank Golf Challenge

November 12, 2017

Branden Grace rolled in a lengthy birdie try on the 16th hole that proved to be the difference as he raced past Scott Jamieson to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge in his home country.

Grace started the day three shots off the lead, but he moved into a three-way tie for the lead with Jamieson and Victor Dubuisson with just four holes to play. His 40-foot birdie try on No. 16 found the target, and two closing pars were enough to edge Jamieson by one and Dubuisson by two.

Grace hit all 18 greens in regulation during his bogey-free 66 and becomes the first South African to win this event since Trevor Immelman in 2007.

Full-field scores from the Nedbank Golf Challenge

Grace set a major championship scoring record with a 62 in the third round of The Open, but it's otherwise been a lean year. This marked the first worldwide win since the 2016 RBC Heritage and first top-10 finish since Royal Birkdale for Grace, who entered the week ranked No. 44 in the world after starting the year ranked No. 17.

A victory in the penultimate event of the season helped Grace make a big move in the Race to Dubai standings, where he now sits in ninth place heading into the finale. Tommy Fleetwood finished T-10 in South Africa to increase his lead to more than 250,000 Euros over Justin Rose. Third-place Sergio Garcia is more than 1 million Euros behind Fleetwood.

England's Ian Poulter appears on the bubble for the DP World Tour Championship, as he is 62nd in points but only 60 players will advance. With Rory McIlroy not expected to play and Henrik Stenson's status in doubt, Poulter had a chance to move up and tweeted Sunday that he expected to make the Dubai field.

Watch: Euro stars give hilarious bad lessons to fans

November 12, 2017

There's plenty of weird swing advice out there, but some European Tour stars took it to another level recently in a hilarious video aptly titled, "Bad Coaching."

Martin Kaymer, Padraig Harrington, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood were challenged to give fans the worst swing advice they could think of to see if they would take it ... and take it they did.

From stretching out your eyes to practicing throwing your clubs, the pros - and their pupils - did not disappoint, and it makes for one highly-entertaining video.

Fowler trails Kizzire by one at Mayakoba

November 12, 2017

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico – Patton Kizzire birdied the 17th hole for a two-shot swing that gave him a one-shot lead over Rickie Fowler going into the final round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

Kizzire shot a 5-under 66 on Sunday morning in the rain-delayed tournament and was at 15-under 198. This is the second time Kizzire has had the 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour as he goes after his first victory.

Fowler had the lead until making bogey on No. 17. He shot 67.

Patrick Rodgers, who was tied with Kizzire and Rodgers to start the third round, made double bogey on the first and 18th holes for a 72 and was six shots behind.

Players stayed in their same groups and began the fourth round immediately, with hopes of finishing Sunday.

Defending champ Goydos leads in Phoenix

November 12, 2017

PHOENIX - Defending champion Paul Goydos took a one-stroke lead Saturday in the PGA Tour Champions' season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Goydos shot a 5-under 66 to reach 12-under 130 at Phoenix Country Club, the tree-lined course hosting its first tour event since the Phoenix Open left for TPC Scottsdale in 1988.

''This golf course doesn't hide where it wants you to hit the ball,'' Goydos said. ''You kind of follow the line of the trees and you'll be OK. I mean, you need to drive it good.''

Lee Janzen was second after a 67. The two-time U.S. Open champion birdied the par-5 18th playing alongside Goydos in the final group.

''Even on good shots today sometimes it was a challenge,'' Janzen said. ''I expect a challenge. I think even if I was in complete control of my golf game in all regards I should expect a challenge because that's just the way golf is. But right now, I'm expecting a little bit more of a challenge because I'm not super confident with how I'm swinging.

''I hit some wild shots, but I just keep hoping I have a swing and some sort of opening and I'll figure out a way to get it near the green and make a par.''

Full-field scores from the Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Goydos made a 7-footer for birdie on the par-4 16th, then missed a 6-foot try on 18.

''I get in there, I want to hit a fast one, I looked at the hole and all I saw was the sun,'' Goydos said. ''I should have backed away and I didn't. ... You talk about the difference between a Langer or a Watson or a Woods or a Spieth and a Goydos is that I was too quick there. I should have stopped.''

Bernhard Langer, trying to sweep the three playoff events and win the Charles Schwab Cup season points title for the fourth straight year and fifth overall, was tied for 22nd at 3 under after a 68.

Kevin Sutherland and former Arizona State player Billy Mayfair were 10 under. Sutherland eagled the 18th for a 63, the best round of the week. Mayfair shot 65.

Goydos won last year at Desert Mountain in Scottdale, about 35 miles northeast of the new venue just north of downtown Phoenix. He's trying to join Mike Hill (1990-91), Jim Thorpe (2006-07) and John Cook (2009-10) as the only players to win the season finale in consecutive years.

The two-time PGA Tour winner took the 3M Championship in Minnesota in August - shooting a tour season-best 60 in the second round - for his fifth senior title.

Janzen won his lone senior title in 2015.

Sutherland hit a 4-iron from 231 yards to 5 feet to set up the closing eagle.

''That was the best 4-iron I've hit in a while,'' Sutherland said.

Winless on the senior tour, Sutherland entered the week fifth in the Charles Schwab Cup season points standings, the last spot where the player has to only win the tournament to top the yearlong competition.

''I played good, got myself back in the tournament,'' Sutherland said. ''But you're going to have to go out and probably shoot something similar to that tomorrow.''

The only player to shoot 59 in senior tour history, the 53-year-old Sutherland has 14 top-10 finishes this season, finishing second three times and third twice. His lone PGA Tour victory came in 2002 at La Costa in the Accenture Match Play Championship.

''I can't change what happened yesterday, what's happened in the past, so I just keep moving forward,'' Sutherland said. ''I can't change what happened at a tournament earlier this year, so I'm not going to dwell on that at all tomorrow. It will have no effect.''

Scott McCarron is second in the season standings, followed by Kenny Perry, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Sutherland. McCarron was tied for eighth at 8 under after a 66, Perry was tied for 17th at under after a 66, and Jimenez was tied for 34th at 1 over after a 69.

''I had a lot of really good putts that just didn't go in,'' McCarron said. ''They're right on the edge all day long. So it was one of those days that could have been really, really low. But I've got a chance tomorrow. I've got one round left, and if you had told me at the start of the year you have one round left to win the Schwab Cup, I'd would say what a wonderful opportunity.''

Langer opened the playoffs with victories in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Virginia, and took the PowerShares QQQ Championship two weeks ago in Thousand Oaks, California.

The 60-year-old Geman won three of the tour's five majors this season and has a tour-best seven victories. He has never won the season-ending event, finishing in the top 10 seven times in nine starts.

Wearing robes, ZJ, Byrd, Tringale watch Fowler

November 12, 2017

Inclement weather has the OHL Classic at Mayakoba well behind schedule, so much so that lucky players who finished their seconds rounds early were able to enjoy a leisurely Saturday.

And so, with plenty of time to hang out and take a little golf, Zach Johnson, Jonathan Byrd and Cameron Tringale decided to watch Rickie Fowler putt out on the 17th green while sitting on a nearby roof - wearing matching robes.

Fowler, who co-leads the tournament at 10 under par through two rounds, made sure to give his friends a wave on his way off the green.

