Scoring: 2017 East Lake Cup

The East Lake Cup is underway at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. The event features all eight teams from this year’s NCAA Championship semifinals.

For the men: 2017 champion Oklahoma, 2016 champion Oregon, Vanderbilt and Illinois.

For the women: 2017 champion Arizona State, Northwestern, Stanford and Southern California.

The event will be contested over three days, beginning Monday. An individual winner will be crowned on Day 1, and semifinal seeds will be set based on team scoring. The semis will take place Tuesday with the finals on Wednesday.

You can watch all the action on Golf Channel, Monday through Wednesday, beginning at 3 p.m. ET:

Click below for men's scoring:

Click below for women's scoring: