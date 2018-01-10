Getty Images

Walker on Lyme disease: Nice to 'feel like me again'

By Rex HoggardJanuary 10, 2018, 12:08 am

HONOLULU – It was here at the Sony Open a year ago when things started to worry Jimmy Walker.

“I was like, something is wrong. I can’t keep getting sick like this,” he said on Tuesday at Waialae.

It would be another four months before Walker would finally be diagnosed with Lyme disease and things became much worse before they got better. The medication doctors prescribed made him sensitive to sunlight and he struggled to find energy to practice.

“I couldn’t practice, the worst part was not being able to play with my kids,” said Walker, who has added 10 pounds since September. “It’s just nice to feel good and feel like me again. I know it’s getting better.”

Unfortunately, the Walker family is not finished with Lyme disease. Walker’s wife, Erin, recently announced that she had also contracted the disease and she is not with her husband this week in Hawaii.

“She hadn’t been feeling good and I said you have to get tested [for Lyme disease], and sure enough it popped right up,” Walker said. “She’s doing the same meds I did this summer and she’s really struggling.”

Walker has slipped from 25th in the Official World Golf Ranking at the beginning of 2017 to 70th, but said returning to Waialae, where he is a two-time champion, gives him motivation heading into the new year.

'Sneaky good' rookies ready to kick off 2018 at Sony

By Rex HoggardJanuary 10, 2018, 1:45 am

HONOLULU – Although the PGA Tour is already nine events into the 2017-18 season, this week’s Sony Open has the feel of Opening Day for this year’s rookie class, a group that rolls 23 players deep and was described by one longtime observer as “sneaky good.”

Compared to last year’s rookie class – which included 12 of 25 players keeping their Tour cards and amassed five victories (including two by Rookie of the Year Xander Schauffele) – the group has a tough act to follow, but an unscientific poll this week at the Sony Open suggests they could live up to those expectations.

Veteran Jonathan Byrd, who at 39 regained his Tour card last season on the Web.com Tour, had a firsthand look at many of this year’s rookies in 2017 and was particularly impressed with the group’s collective power, which has become a prerequisite for success in the Big Leagues, and the attitude the next generation brings.

“With the social media, it’s a lot more outward confidence, like guys saying I’m going to whoop your butt today. I never came out talking like that. I wanted to, quietly,” Byrd said. “I remember playing with Davis [Love III] at Doral my rookie year and I just wanted to whoop him, he was my favorite player.

“These guys are just more outwardly making fun of you, ‘I’m going to whoop your butt this week, old man.’ They’re still respectful, it’s just a different mindset.”

In no particularly order, here are nine rookies to keep an eye on this season:

Talor Gooch. The former Oklahoma State standout went on a roll late in the summer to secure his first trip to the Tour, finishing T-11, T-10, second and first in four consecutive events and he’s already 4-for-5 in cuts made this season.

Austin Cook. He already has the class’ first victory at the RSM Classic and will get a chance to leverage his improved status into more solid play, including his first start at the Masters in April.

Sam Ryder. Perhaps the class’ best athlete and exceedingly mature according to various sources, his play in July at the Web.com Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship was a clinic in domination on his way to an eight-stroke victory following weekend rounds of 62-67.

Stephan Jaeger. He won twice last year on the secondary tour, but his consistency was an issue. Although Jaeger is not as long off the tee as some in the class (he ranked 95th last year in driving distance) he has a sublime short game and was 14th in putting in 2017.

“Jaeger has a nice game, he hits it a little further than I do, but he just has a clean game,” Byrd said.

Aaron Wise. His pedigree is impeccable, having captured the NCAA men's individual title and then helping Oregon win the school’s first championship by going 3-0 in match play. Aggressiveness won’t be an issue for Wise, who led the Web.com Tour last season in eagles.

Tom Lovelady. Former teammate and current roommate of Justin Thomas in South Florida, Lovelady is another member of that high school class of 2011 that has rewritten the record books. He has a tendency to run a little hot on the golf course, but he will learn to control that.

“Lovelady has everything you need to be successful out here and a lot of those guys just need to hear that,” Byrd said.

Denny McCarthy. He was a picture of consistency in 2017, finishing in the top 25 in nearly half (11) of his 23 starts. Another solid putter but he also hits it far enough to be a contender any week on Tour.

Keith Mitchell. Another University of Georgia product, Mitchell averaged 321 yards off the tee last season (Tony Finau led the PGA Tour in 2017 with a 336-yard average) and, perhaps more impressive, he hit 63 percent of his fairways. He also has a confidence that will serve him well on Tour.

“I just love his game, his energy, his attitude, how far he hits it,” Byrd said. “He just doesn’t hit it far, he hits it straight.”

Peter Uihlein. The well-traveled Uihlein will be the outlier of the 2018 class. Although technically a rookie, he’d played 30 events on Tour before this season and has already proven himself a winner on the European Tour, where he’s perfected his craft since turning pro in 2011.

Beau Hossler is also a player to watch in 2018, although he’s considered a first-year player, not a rookie, according to Tour regulations, much like Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau last season. European stars Thomas Pieters, Tommy Fleetwood and Alex Noren would also be considered first-year players.

Spieth, Thomas split up to watch title game

By Rex HoggardJanuary 9, 2018, 11:38 pm

HONOLULU – It’s well documented that Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are longtime friends, but on Monday Spieth opted for a bit more of a neutral site to watch the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Instead, Spieth ventured to a Honolulu area sports bar to watch with a group of fellow PGA Tour players, including avid Georgia fans Kevin Kisner and Brian Harman.

Spieth explained that although he was with a group of Bulldog fans, he situated himself at a table he described as “neutral” to watch Alabama win in overtime (Thomas watched the game with fellow Alabama alum Tom Lovelady).

“I had no skin in the game, I was hoping for something like last year and that’s what we got,” Spieth said. “The crew that we were around that wasn’t exactly the result they were going for, but for somebody who just wanted a good game, at halftime I was a little disappointed, and it was a pretty big move by [Alabama coach Nick Saban] to throw in the true freshman and sling it around the second half.”

Spieth, who played college golf at Texas and is a Longhorns fan, said that despite the outcome, the best part was watching the National Championship from five time zones away.

“It’s awesome being in Hawaii for the games because after the game you go to dinner,” he laughed. “You can still go to bed early, it was nice.”

Pat, Ashley Perez expecting, show off pregnancy tests

By Grill Room TeamJanuary 9, 2018, 10:48 pm

Pat Perez and his wife Ashley aren't cut from the same cloth as a lot of the PGA Tour.

The three-time PGA Tour winner has never been afraid to speak his mind, even when it gets him in trouble, and the couple is not afraid to occasionally overshare (depending on who you ask) on social media.

So it should come as no surprise that the two kept it about as real as it gets when announcing they're pregnant with their first child on Tuesday ... by showing off the positive pregnancy tests at a nice dinner in Hawaii.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their great news coming in September. Click here to check out some of their best photos.

Points - not earnings - now determine Tour exemptions

By Rex HoggardJanuary 9, 2018, 9:59 pm

Honolulu – One of the subtle changes on the PGA Tour this season was the removal of the historic exemption for players who finish inside the top 125 in earnings.

When the Tour transitioned to points with the introduction of the FedExCup in 2007, the circuit maintained the money list exemption for players who didn’t finish inside the top 125 in points but did on the money list.

That exemption was removed this year and officials also modified how points are distributed to account for dramatic differences between the two lists.

“I can see both sides of it,” said J.J. Henry, a member of last year’s player advisory council. “I think it’s probably the right thing to do in the long haul. Points is more fair.”

Last season there were three players who finished outside the top 125 in points but were inside the top 125 in earnings – Shane Lowry, David Hearn and Daniel Summerhays.

The problem with maintaining the money-list exemption was the additional spots those players take up in fields – in 2016 there were six players who were exempt via the money list – and the wild differences that some events have between points and money. At last year’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, for example, last place earned $43,500 but only 2.72 points. By comparison, at the 2017 Wyndham Championship a tie for 72nd place earned $11,310 and 2.75 points.

“I’m not a huge advocate where you play in a World Golf Championship and you shot four 80s and make $60,000,” Henry said. “The fairest thing, go play in a [World Golf Championship] finish last and get 2 points, you don’t get $60,000 that counts toward your card.”

