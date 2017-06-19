What's in the bag: U.S. Open winner Koepka

Brooks Koepka earned his first major championshp victory at the U.S. Open. Here's what's in his bag.

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 70 TX shaft

Fairway wood: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft

Irons: Nike Vapor Fly Pro 3-iron with Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec shaft; Mizuno JPX-900 Tour 4-9-iron with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts, PW with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shaft

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM5 Raw (52, 56 degrees), SM4 Raw TVD (60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Button Back Tour prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x