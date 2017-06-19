Equipment Insider

What's in the bag: U.S. Open winner Koepka

By

Golf Channel Digital
June 19, 2017, 8:22 am

RSS

Brooks Koepka earned his first major championshp victory at the U.S. Open. Here's what's in his bag.

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 70 TX shaft

Fairway wood: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft

Irons: Nike Vapor Fly Pro 3-iron with Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec shaft; Mizuno JPX-900 Tour 4-9-iron with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts, PW with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shaft

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM5 Raw (52, 56 degrees), SM4 Raw TVD (60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Button Back Tour prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Article Tags: 

Brooks Koepka, 2017 U.S. Open, What's in the Bag

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Becoming Brooks: The road to a major title
Steady Koepka is king of the Hills
Koepka cruises to first major at U.S. Open
Fowler still without as another wins first major
Best of: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims

Trending

Playing partner rips Thomas' historic scorecard
DJ accidentally kicked Spieth's ball in Round 2
Holly Sonders photo gallery
After caddie quits, Willett searching for new one
Miller: Not all 63's are created equal
Nicklaus laments WDs, cites players' 'entourage'
Singh's caddie quits, says 'don't ask for details'
Due to injury, McIlroy turns his back on new bride
Rory destroys Elkington on Twitter for MC trash talk
Tour hands out first slow-play penalty in 22 years
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.