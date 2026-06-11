Back in Canada, Brooks Koepka shares lead after putter heats up

Brooks Koepka is in major form.

And the timing couldn’t be better. A week ahead of his return to Shinnecock Hills, the five-time major winner said he saw his putter finally heat up north of the border during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open on Thursday.

He takes a share of the lead into Friday’s second round after shooting a 6-under 64 and averaging more than 330 yards in driving distance. Take a look at this 362-yard strike during Koepka’s first turn through Osprey Valley:

362-yard drive 💣



Brooks Koepka makes the second hardest hole on the course look easy @RBCCanadianOpen.



📺 Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/hTnKGMxYc7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 11, 2026

Koepka, who didn’t play in Toronto as a member of LIV Golf the past four years, wasn’t totally satisfied with his ball striking.

“It’s tough to compare, it’s been unbelievable the last six months,” he explained.

As for the resurgent putter? Koepka said he made a slight adjustment that has proved liberating.

“It was just a culmination of kind of freeing the mind,” he told reporters. “If you just change one thing, move the ball position back a little bit with the putter and kind of help free up the mechanical side of it and not really think of anything other than just have it slightly a bit back of where it’s been.”

It wasn’t all just done with the driver and the putter, though. Koepka’s approach shot on the par-4 15th was a tremendous display of his iron game.

Brooks Koepka is STILL dialed in 🎯



He nearly sinks it from 75 yards out...AGAIN🤯 pic.twitter.com/v7dQTAklYW — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 11, 2026

Koepka sits tied with Sahith Theegala, Eric Cole, Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo and Matthew Anderson.

Burns and Cole are coming off top-10 finishes at the Memorial Tournament last week.

“I’ve played great this year, it’s just the putting that’s held me back and trying to be mechanical — trying to be maybe too much in the stroke and figure everything out,” Koepka said. “But it was nice today to at least kind of turn the brain off and go from there.”