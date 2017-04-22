Watch: Cauley double-hits chip, saves bogey

Coming off a top-10 finish last week at the RBC Heritage, Bud Cauley is again in the mix at this week's Valero Texas Open.

In chilly and blustery conditions Saturday, Cauley was plodding along, making the turn in 2 over, when he had an unfortunate experience at the par-4 12th. He just missed the green, then double-hit his chip which didn't even reach the green. He did, however, minimize the damage by draining his bogey putt from the fringe.

Golf is hard (and the rough out here doesn't help).#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/ZoBreZ3r47 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 22, 2017

In his sixth year on the PGA Tour, Cauley is still in search of his first win.