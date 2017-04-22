Golf Central Blog

Watch: Cauley double-hits chip, saves bogey

By

Golf Channel Digital
April 22, 2017

Coming off a top-10 finish last week at the RBC Heritage, Bud Cauley is again in the mix at this week's Valero Texas Open.

In chilly and blustery conditions Saturday, Cauley was plodding along, making the turn in 2 over, when he had an unfortunate experience at the par-4 12th. He just missed the green, then double-hit his chip which didn't even reach the green. He did, however, minimize the damage by draining his bogey putt from the fringe.

In his sixth year on the PGA Tour, Cauley is still in search of his first win.

2017 Valero Texas Open, Bud Cauley

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

