Grace: Rested International team will be ready for Presidents Cup

KAPALUA, Hawaii – There wasn’t much for the International team to cheer at the last Presidents Cup.

Although the event was competitive for the first time in many years, with the U.S. edging the Internationals by a point, the outcome was the same and the Rest of the World remains winless since 1998 in the event. But that dynamic did little to dull Branden Grace’s outlook for this year’s matches.

Grace teamed with Louis Oosthuizen to go undefeated in ’15, just the sixth International player to go undefeated in the matches, and beat Matt Kuchar, 2 and 1, in singles.

“[In 2015] we were really close,” said Grace, playing his first Tournament of Champions this week following his maiden PGA Tour victory last year at the RBC Heritage. “It would be nice to get the victory and we’ve made a lot of progress.”

Grace said he hasn’t spoken with International captain Nick Price about the matches but he did catch up with a Tour official this week regarding the preparations for this year’s event.

The South African said the biggest challenge facing the International team is assuring that its top players are rested after a long season when they arrive at the matches, which will be played in October in New Jersey.

“We are so far into the season that a lot of the guys are top 10 in the world and it’s a long season for them,” Grace said. “Jason [Day] was pretty knackered [in the last matches] by the time the Presidents Cup came around after the season he had.

“The guys need to try to be refreshed and maybe do it a little bit different.”