Golf Central Blog

Horschel's wife opens up about alcoholism

By

Will Gray
May 22, 2017, 4:26 pm

RSS

Billy Horschel isn't shy about showing his emotions on the course, and Sunday was no exception as he defeated Jason Day in a playoff to win the AT&T Byron Nelson. But the roots of his emotional celebration weren't publicly known until his wife, Brittany, took to Twitter to share her ongoing personal battle.

Brittany shared a lengthy note with her more than 2,000 followers, one in which she explained that she has been battling alcoholism for the last year. That included a two-month stint at an outpatient facility in South Florida, during which time her husband played regularly on the PGA Tour while caring for their young daughter, Skylar:

The couple's second daughter, Colbie, was born April 12. Horschel, 30, won the FedExCup in 2014, but Sunday's victory in Texas was his first since the 2014 Tour Championship.

Horschel declined to elaborate on the situation in the immediate aftermath of his victory, opting instead to allow his wife to share her story.

"Life gets in the way sometimes," Horschel told reporters Sunday. "I'm not able to talk about it right now. But it's just a lot of stuff happened in the last year and this is just - this is nice."

Article Tags: 

Billy Horschel, Brittany Horschel

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Division I Women's Golf Championship - Team
Division I Women's Golf Championship - Ind.
Monday Scramble: Follow the leaders
Horschel's wife opens up about alcoholism
For Thompson, inspiration, then domination

Trending

Penalty for cart ride to restroom cuts Northwestern's lead
Jang rescinds LPGA membership, returning to Korea
Horschel tops Day in deflating Nelson playoff
Conditions making Women's NCAAs a test of survival
Watch: Barnes shanks tee shot; ProTracer included
Spieth's putter switch drawing some attention
Cut Line: Court for Vijay; Rest for Rory
PXG clubs: Are they worth the high cost?
Dominating Thompson reigns at Kingsmill
Watch: Spieth hits two OB, makes 9 on par-5 16th
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.