A. Jutanugarn set to take over No. 1 from Ko

Randall Mell
June 3, 2017, 8:58 pm

Ariya Jutanugarn will replace Lydia Ko as the new No. 1 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings with Sunday’s conclusion of the ShopRite Classic, according to LPGA projections.

It became official Saturday when Rolex No. 3 So Yeon Ryu missed the cut at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club outside Atlantic City, N.J.

No scenario Sunday allows for Ko to remain at No. 1 as she continues to lose points off the two-year rolling window used to measure Rolex rankings.

Jutanugarn, 21, will become the 10th player to hold the No. 1 ranking since the Rolex Women’s World Rankings made their debut in 2006.

Ryu is the only player among the top three who teed it up at ShopRite.

Ko has reigned at No. 1 for 84 consecutive weeks, 103 weeks overall.

Ryu needed to finish third or better at ShopRite to have a chance to move to No. 1, but she shot a pair of 74s to miss her first cut in almost three years. Her run of 64 consecutive made cuts ended.

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

@RandallMellGC

