Lyle confirms he is battling leukemia for third time

Jarrod Lyle confirmed Wednesday that he is battling acute myeloid leukemia for the third time.

Lyle, 35, was admitted to Royal Melbourne Hospital earlier this week after a routine blood test showed abnormal results.

The Australian was first diagnosed with the disease as a 17-year-old. After being cancer-free for more than a decade, he suffered a relapse in 2012 at the same time his first daughter, Lusi, was born. (Check out Rex Hoggard's multi-part series here.)

After beating cancer for the second time, Lyle returned to the PGA Tour in 2014-16 but failed to keep his card after playing on a major medical extension. He returned to Australia last fall to be with his wife, Briony, Lusi and the couple’s second daughter, Jemma.