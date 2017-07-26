Golf Central Blog

Lyle confirms he is battling leukemia for third time

By

Ryan Lavner
July 26, 2017, 9:54 am

Jarrod Lyle confirmed Wednesday that he is battling acute myeloid leukemia for the third time.

Lyle, 35, was admitted to Royal Melbourne Hospital earlier this week after a routine blood test showed abnormal results.

The Australian was first diagnosed with the disease as a 17-year-old. After being cancer-free for more than a decade, he suffered a relapse in 2012 at the same time his first daughter, Lusi, was born. (Check out Rex Hoggard's multi-part series here.)

After beating cancer for the second time, Lyle returned to the PGA Tour in 2014-16 but failed to keep his card after playing on a major medical extension. He returned to Australia last fall to be with his wife, Briony, Lusi and the couple’s second daughter, Jemma. 

Article Tags: 

Jarrod Lyle, Leukemia, Cancer, PGA Tour

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

