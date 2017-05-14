Golf Central Blog

Oosthuizen records 6th career runner-up finish

Will Gray
May 14, 2017, 9:19 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Louis Oosthuizen may only have one PGA Tour win, but he sure is good at racking up runner-up finishes against stellar fields.

Oosthuizen entered the final round of The Players Championship in third place, and while a second-hole birdie briefly gave him a share of the lead he ultimately shot a 1-over 73 to tie for second, three shots behind Si Woo Kim.

It’s Oosthuizen’s sixth career runner-up finish on Tour, an impressive list of results that includes playoff losses at the 2012 Masters and 2015 Open as well as close calls at the 2012 Deutsche Bank Championship, 2015 U.S. Open and 2016 WGC-Dell Match Play.

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“I was trying to get my irons in closely, but just couldn’t get close enough,” Oosthuizen said. “I felt like my putting was good enough to roll in a few 20-footers if I had to, and I just couldn’t get the ball there.”

Oosthuizen appeared poised to make a charge after he rolled in a 34-foot eagle putt on No. 11 to get to 8 under and within two shots of Kim. But he failed to birdie the short par-4 12th and gave back his eagle gains on the next two holes to end any title hopes.

“All in all good week. Would have liked to have pushed a little bit more at the end there,” he said. “Being four behind with four holes to go is probably not ideal. Stupid bogeys on 13 and 14. I had a good week, I played nicely, but I wasn’t spot-on today, but happy with a second.”

