Player WDs from sectionals when airline loses clubs

Will Gray
June 5, 2017, 11:55 am

Michael Buttacavoli arrived in Florida Monday for his U.S. Open sectional qualifier. Unfortunately for Buttacavoli, his clubs didn't make it.

Buttacavoli, 29, plays on PGA Tour LatinoAmerica and was planning to be one of 49 players vying for three spots at Erin Hills at the sectional qualifier in Tequesta, Fla. But when his clubs were lost by his airline, Buttacavoli opted to withdraw:

It's reminiscent of a situation from a 2013 sectional qualifier when former PGA Tour player Scott Gardiner lost his clubs and nearly qualified while using a makeshift set he compiled that morning from the pro shop.

Unfortunately for Buttacavoli, his shot at qualifying for the U.S. Open will have to wait until next year.

U.S. Open

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

@WillGrayGC

