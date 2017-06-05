Player WDs from sectionals when airline loses clubs

Michael Buttacavoli arrived in Florida Monday for his U.S. Open sectional qualifier. Unfortunately for Buttacavoli, his clubs didn't make it.

Buttacavoli, 29, plays on PGA Tour LatinoAmerica and was planning to be one of 49 players vying for three spots at Erin Hills at the sectional qualifier in Tequesta, Fla. But when his clubs were lost by his airline, Buttacavoli opted to withdraw:

Thank u @AmericanAir. 1 golf bag w/ priority tags on plane & the only bag u can't find. Unfortunately have to WD from @usopengolf sectionals — Michael Buttacavoli (@mbutta326) June 5, 2017

Already filed a missing bag report. It's too late. I already withdrew. You just needed to do your job in the first place. — Michael Buttacavoli (@mbutta326) June 5, 2017

Priority tags r meaningless. Told u 100 times. Stop apologizing. Don't need sympathy or u to be PC. Just do better. U have yet to show that — Michael Buttacavoli (@mbutta326) June 5, 2017

It's reminiscent of a situation from a 2013 sectional qualifier when former PGA Tour player Scott Gardiner lost his clubs and nearly qualified while using a makeshift set he compiled that morning from the pro shop.

Unfortunately for Buttacavoli, his shot at qualifying for the U.S. Open will have to wait until next year.