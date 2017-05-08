Romo fails to advance in U.S. Open local qualifying

Tony Romo can get a head start working on his broadcasting chops after failing to advance past U.S. Open local qualifying. Romo, who lost his job as starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys to injury, but landed on his feet after he retired by being named the No. 1 NFL analyst for CBS, came up six strokes short on Monday at Split Rail Links & Golf Club in Aledo, Texas. Romo shot a 3-over 75, including a birdie on the final hole.

Romo made the turn in 3 over, but got two shots back on the par-5, 611-yard 14th hole when he hit his approach to 3 feet and made the eagle putt. He failed to take advantage, though, hitting his next tee shot in the water and making a triple bogey.