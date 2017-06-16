Rory destroys Elkington on Twitter for MC trash talk

Rory McIlroy has never been afraid to stick up for himself from criticism on social media. And he was at it again on Friday after missing the cut at the U.S. Open.

Former PGA Tour player and PGA Championship winner Steve Elkington took to Twitter with a jab at McIlroy, saying he was bored with the game without Tiger Woods in the picture, and claiming his ceiling may be four majors and $100 million in earnings.

Rory is so bored playiing golf...without Tiger the threshold is prolly 4 majors with 100mill in bank — Steve Elkington (@elkpga) June 17, 2017

McIlroy saw the tweet, and immediately responded, claiming Elkington was just a tad off with his $100 million figure:

More like 200mil... not bad for a "bored" 28 year old... plenty more where that came from. pic.twitter.com/R2nigEaee7 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2017

Ouch. Not a fair fight when Rory goes scoreboard.

Let's see how Twitter scored this smackdown, including commentary from fellow pro, Emiliano Grillo.

you exist to get dunked on Steve pic.twitter.com/w3Rm3aNB8i — 2XL (@_2XL_) June 17, 2017

At least he's out playing in the majors, instead sitting on a couch crying on twitter 24/7 — Steve Marino (@BigSteveTWfan) June 17, 2017

Oh man you gotta delete your account now — DustErin Hills (@DPernitsky) June 17, 2017

You mad bro? — Steve Shaughnessy Jr (@shaughnessy_jr) June 17, 2017

Official score: McIlroy - 1. Elkington - 0