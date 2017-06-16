Golf Central Blog

Rory destroys Elkington on Twitter for MC trash talk

By

Jason Crook
June 16, 2017, 11:00 pm

RSS

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has never been afraid to stick up for himself from criticism on social media. And he was at it again on Friday after missing the cut at the U.S. Open.

Former PGA Tour player and PGA Championship winner Steve Elkington took to Twitter with a jab at McIlroy, saying he was bored with the game without Tiger Woods in the picture, and claiming his ceiling may be four majors and $100 million in earnings.

McIlroy saw the tweet, and immediately responded, claiming Elkington was just a tad off with his $100 million figure:

Ouch. Not a fair fight when Rory goes scoreboard.

Let's see how Twitter scored this smackdown, including commentary from fellow pro, Emiliano Grillo.

Official score: McIlroy - 1. Elkington - 0

Article Tags: 

Rory McIlroy, Steve Elkington, 2017 U.S. Open

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
First-timers in prime position for major glory
Four-way tie for lead, top-3 MC at U.S. Open
Top 3 in world ranking miss cut for first time ever
Free-for-all - except the top-ranked - at Erin Hills
U.S. Open odds: Fowler trails but still a co-favorite

Trending

No walking refs, but review stations for U.S. Open rulings
How to watch the U.S. Open on TV and online
Spectator, 94-year-old man, dies Friday at U.S. Open
Watch: Blimp catches fire, crashes at Erin Hills
Davis: Fescue cut had 'zero' to do with criticism
Holly Sonders photo gallery
WAGs throw Garcia's fiancée U.S. Open bridal shower
Erin Hills eve: The many complaints of the U.S. Open
Waiting game ends: Phil WDs from U.S. Open
Are you kidding me? Rory not happy fescue being cut
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.