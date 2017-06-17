Social reax: Peers awed by Thomas' record round

Justin Thomas set a U.S. Open record by shooting 9-under 63 in the third round of the 117th U.S. Open. Needless to say, his peers were impressed:

No better feeling in golf than standing over the ball & knowing you are going stripe every shot & hole every putt - great playing JT#63 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) June 17, 2017

That shot @JustinThomas34 just hit on 18 is ridiculous. That pins hard enough with a wedge. #usopen — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) June 17, 2017

Yep think I will have another @JustinThomas34 lowest ever to par round at @usopengolf #63 #BuiltByBama pic.twitter.com/B69hWDFkCm — jay seawell (@jcwellbamagolf) June 17, 2017

That is pure filth from JT — Ross Fisher (@RossFisher) June 17, 2017