Social reax: Peers awed by Thomas' record round

Justin Thomas set a U.S. Open record by shooting 9-under 63 in the third round of the 117th U.S. Open. Needless to say, his peers were impressed:
That any good?? https://t.co/I9iWbsezoI— Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) June 17, 2017
What a round @JustinThomas34 6️3️@usopengolf— Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) June 17, 2017
No better feeling in golf than standing over the ball & knowing you are going stripe every shot & hole every putt - great playing JT#63— Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) June 17, 2017
That shot @JustinThomas34 just hit on 18 is ridiculous. That pins hard enough with a wedge. #usopen— Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) June 17, 2017
Yep think I will have another @JustinThomas34 lowest ever to par round at @usopengolf #63 #BuiltByBama pic.twitter.com/B69hWDFkCm— jay seawell (@jcwellbamagolf) June 17, 2017
That is pure filth from JT— Ross Fisher (@RossFisher) June 17, 2017
@JustinThomas34 impressive playing!!— Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) June 17, 2017
#USOpen #63 #golfballer
Let's f$&@$!& go @JustinThomas34 !!!! What a shot— Colt Knost (@ColtKnost) June 17, 2017