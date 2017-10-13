Golf Central Blog

South Koreans closing in on record LPGA year

Randall Mell
October 13, 2017, 12:21 pm

American Angel Yin leads through two rounds of the KEB Hana Bank Championship in South Korea, but a wave of Koreans is crowding her as they bid to make this a record year for their homeland.

Yin holds a two-shot lead on a trio of South Koreans, with reigning U.S. Women’s Open champion Sung Hyun Park, two-time major champion In Gee Chun and Jin Young Ko tied for second at the Sky 72 Ocean Course in Incheon.

The South Koreans have won 13 LPGA events this year, nearly half the tour events staged (27). They combined to win 15 LPGA titles in 2015, four more than Koreans had ever won before on the tour.

There are six LPGA events left this season, including this week’s tournament.

South Korean players also top the Rolex Women’s World Rankings (So Yeon Ryu), the Rolex Player of the Year points race (Ryu) and the official money-winnings list (Sung Hyun Park). American Lexi Thompson leads the Vare Trophy race for low scoring average and the Race to the CME Globe points list.

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

@RandallMellGC

