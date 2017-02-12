Spieth: Comparison to Woods 'really is an honor'

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The only player in the modern era who has reached nine PGA Tour titles faster than Jordan Spieth is Tiger Woods.

Pretty good company.

Spieth has had golf statisticians scrambling for context ever since he burst onto the scene in 2013. With his victory Sunday at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, the 23-year-old outpaced Jack Nicklaus as the second-youngest to win nine events.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Articles, photos and videos

Spieth was asked Sunday night if he’s comfortable with the comparisons to some of the game’s legends, namely Woods. Spieth said that he doesn’t think anyone, himself included, will be able to win at the same clip that Woods has during his career.

“I think less of [the comparisons] than I have in the past, but it’s an honor, it really is an honor,” Spieth said. “But getting to where you’re the first guy, even including Tiger, to do something, is maybe the next goal. But that might be pretty hard.”