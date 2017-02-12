Golf Central Blog

Spieth: Comparison to Woods 'really is an honor'

By

Ryan Lavner
February 12, 2017, 9:27 pm

RSS

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The only player in the modern era who has reached nine PGA Tour titles faster than Jordan Spieth is Tiger Woods.

Pretty good company.

Spieth has had golf statisticians scrambling for context ever since he burst onto the scene in 2013. With his victory Sunday at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, the 23-year-old outpaced Jack Nicklaus as the second-youngest to win nine events.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Articles, photos and videos

Spieth was asked Sunday night if he’s comfortable with the comparisons to some of the game’s legends, namely Woods. Spieth said that he doesn’t think anyone, himself included, will be able to win at the same clip that Woods has during his career.

“I think less of [the comparisons] than I have in the past, but it’s an honor, it really is an honor,” Spieth said. “But getting to where you’re the first guy, even including Tiger, to do something, is maybe the next goal. But that might be pretty hard.”

Article Tags: 

Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Spieth rising from 'valley' after Pebble win
Spieth: Comparison to Woods 'really is an honor'
After Further Review: Doubts growing around Tiger
Spieth cruises to four-shot win at Pebble Beach
Daly WDs from Allianz after throwing putter in lake

Trending

How will Tiger know when it's over?
Daly WDs from Allianz after throwing putter in lake
Best of: Celebs at 2017 Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Heckler misses Larry the Cable Guy's putt, gets tossed
Watch: Murray wants no part of TV interview
Pace slows to nearly 6-hour crawl on Saturday at AT&T
Trump plays golf with Els, Japanese PM Abe
Watch: Timberlake nearly aces No. 7 at Pebble
Rymer to play five PGA Tour Champions events
Timberlake in sync with Rose, game at AT&T
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.