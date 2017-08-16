Stenson grouped with Kisner, Haas at Wyndham

The PGA Tour's final regular season event will include plenty of starpower, including a former FedExCup champ looking to find a spark before heading into the postseason. Here's a look at a few of the marquee early-round groups at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. (all times ET; click here for full tee times):

7:50 a.m. Thursday, 12:50 p.m. Friday: Davis Love III, Webb Simpson, Ryan Moore

Love shocked the field with his win two years ago at age 51, and after missing his title defense because of injury he returns this week for the first time since his victory. He'll be joined by two other former Wyndham champs, as Simpson earned his first victory here back in 2011 and has two top-10 finishes since and Moore notched his first win at Sedgefield in 2009.

8 a.m. Thursday, 1 p.m. Friday: Jason Dufner, Billy Horschel, Kyle Stanley

Stanley needed a strong result in this event last year just to keep his card, but now he returns in a grouping that features three tournament winners from earlier this year. Dufner rolled to victory at the Memorial in June, while Horschel edged Jason Day in a playoff at the AT&T Byron Nelson and Stanley beat Charles Howell III in overtime at the Quicken Loans National.

12:50 p.m. Thursday, 7:50 a.m. Friday: Chris Stroud, Grayson Murray, Geoff Ogilvy

Two players in this group are getting set for an unexpected playoff run, while the third member has work to do in order to join them. Ogilvy enters the final event as the man on the bubble at No. 125 in the points race, and he'll need to make the cut to give himself a chance of keeping his card for next season. Stroud won two weeks ago in Reno and challenged at Quail Hollow, while Murray is still riding high from his win last month in Alabama.

1 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. Friday: Henrik Stenson, Kevin Kisner, Bill Haas

Stenson was a late addition to the field as he looks to ensure he'll make the 15-start minimum to keep his status, and he'll make his first trip to Sedgefield since withdrawing in 2012. He'll be joined for the first two rounds by Kisner, who will look to shake off a close call at last week's PGA, and Haas, who went to school at nearby Wake Forest and has been a mainstay on Wyndham leaderboards since 2009.