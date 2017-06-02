'Too much golf': Poulter WDs from U.S. Open qualifying

DUBLIN, Ohio – Ian Poulter has withdrawn from Monday’s U.S. Open sectional qualifier in Memphis and will instead hope that a high finish at the FedEx St. Jude Classic can propel him into the field at Erin Hills.

Poulter announced the decision in a video blog Friday, citing a busy schedule of late that included six starts in seven weeks from the RBC Heritage to the BMW PGA Championship.

“I felt it might be just a little bit too much golf,” Poulter said. “A 36-hole qualifier on Monday in Memphis could be a little much leading in.”

For Poulter to make it to Erin Hills, he’ll need to move into the top 60 of the Official World Golf Ranking from his current position of 81st.

Should Poulter fail to qualify, he will return to the U.K. to play some combination of the French, Irish and Scottish Opens in an effort to qualify for the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. All three events are part of the Open Qualifying Series, which awards spots to a select number of top finishers not already in the field.

Poulter further stated that, if necessary, he could also tee it up in Local Final Qualifying on July 4 at Woburn Golf Club, where he is a member.