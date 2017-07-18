Golf Central Blog

LPGA only receives attention when controversy involved?

By

Randall Mell
July 18, 2017, 2:54 pm

RSS

Did President Donald Trump help or hurt the U.S. Women’s Open?

At best, sparse galleries and weak TV ratings suggest his presence couldn’t overcome a weekend leaderboard devoid of American contenders.

Sports Media Watch reported the U.S. Women’s Open pulled a 0.6 overnight rating on Fox on Sunday, down 40 percent from last year, making it the lowest over-night final-round rating since at least 1996. Sports Media Watch reported that it is the first time in 15 years that the U.S. Women’s Open won’t be the most watched women’s golf event of the year. The KPMG Women’s PGA had better overnight Sunday ratings two weeks ago.

Anya Alvarez, a former LPGA pro turned writer who has played in U.S. Women’s Opens, penned a story for Good Sports on Monday examining the Trump factor.

“Some golf lovers saw it as an opportunity for women’s golf to receive more exposure,” she wrote. “Not quite. Women’s golf did not receive more exposure: It was Trump who stole the spotlight before the tournament began amid rumors that he would attend the tournament and present the trophy to the winner.

“In fact, there was no proof that more people tuned in to watch women’s golf simply because Trump would be there. Crowds actually looked considerably smaller than previous years, and several accounts from players and caddies fought the notion that somehow Trump would draw bigger crowds.”

Missy Pedersen, Brittany Lincicome’s caddie, provided Alvarez with anecdotal evidence.

“This is the 10th U.S. Open I have caddied and upon entering the merchandise tent I immediately noticed how small it is in comparison to previous years,” Pedersen said. “So I asked why? Eventually I was informed that the merchandise orders were driven by ticket sales. One can deduce that small merchandise orders equal small ticket sales. Once tournament play started there were very obvious voids in the gallery, so ticket sales did appear to be down.”

Pedersen said the small galleries left a big impression.

“So you are left to conclude that either Trump's presence had no impact or it in fact had a negative impact on women's golf,” Pedersen said.

Alvarez also outlined an “unfortunate pattern” where women’s golf seems only to receive its maximum interest when there is some sort of controversy attached, as there was when Lexi Thompson was penalized at the ANA Inspiration this past spring, when Suzann Pettersen was the focus of debate at the Solheim Cup two years ago and when Paulina Gretzky was placed on the cover of Golf Digest.

“Caring about the representation of women golfers can’t only come when it’s convenient to be outraged,” Alvarez wrote.

Notably, to Alvarez’s point, news leaking that the LPGA is imposing a stricter dress code garnered nearly as much media attention Sunday at the U.S. Women’s Open as the championship did.

“While Trump stirred even non-golf fans to have an opinion about the Women’s U.S. Open this week, none of it matters in the end if women’s golf isn’t treated as a legitimate sport and not just when there is controversy to cover,” Alvarez wrote. “Now people will remember this as Trump’s U.S. Open, and the winner, Sung Hyun Park, will fall in his shadows.”

Article Tags: 

2017 U.S. Women's Open, Donald Trump, Trump Bedminster

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Bask in the glow of the Big Whatever era
Winning Open further fueled Stenson's desire
Mickelson plans to ditch driver at Royal Birkdale
Spieth: 'Don't get your hopes up' for Tiger-like dominance
R&A puts stop to players taking short cut on No. 9

Trending

No driver for Phil; Frankenwood, 64-degree wedge in
Sir Charles shocks: Barkley's lovely approach at 18
Drama unfolds in skies over Trump Bedminster
Report: LPGA sets strict new player dress code
Hollywood's biggest stars on the golf course
Social Snapshots: July 2017
Validation for DeChambeau: Did it my way
The Open: Round 1, Round 2 tee times
Trump supporters, protesters clash near Women's Open
Watch: Fox makes hole-in-three in Scottish Open
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.